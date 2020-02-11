Times When Jennifer Aniston Shared Screen With Comedy King Adam Sandler

Jennifer Aniston has had her fair share of movies in Hollywood. The actor is highly appreciated for all kinds of roles that she has played through her years in the industry. Two of her comedies movies also have actor Adam Sandler in them. Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston share great chemistry together and are a beloved couple for fans.

Here are some movies of Adam Sandler & Jennifer Aniston that you can watch:

Just Go With It

The movie Just Go With It was released in the year 2011. The movie starred Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston along with Nicole Kidman, Nick Swardson, Brooklyn Decker, Bailee Madison, Griffin Gluck, and Dave Matthews. The movie traces the story of a plastic surgeon named Danny (Adam), who is dating a girl much younger to him named Palmer, played by Brooklyn Decker. He lies to her that he is soon-to-be-divorced. He then asks Katherine (Aniston) to play the role of his wife.

Katherine has two kids, Maggie and Michael, who also pose as Danny's children. They all then go on a trip to Hawaii. There, Danny realises that he is in love with Katherine all along. The Bollywood movie Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya? is based on Just Go With It, while the Jennifer Aniston starrer is based on the movie Cactus Flower.

Murder Mystery

The movie Murder Mystery was released in the year 2019. Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston played the roles of Nick and Audrey Spitz. The two go on a European trip to bring back the spark in their marriage. They then end up getting framed for the murder of an elderly billionaire. The movie also stars Luke Evans, Terence Stamp, Gemma Arterton, and David Walliams.

Image Courtesy: Adam Sandler Instagram

