Adam Sandler's Birthday: You Are A True Sandler Fan If You Can Answer His Movie Quiz

September 9 marks Adam Sandler's birthday. The comedian-turned-actor and filmmaker is best known for his comedy films like Billy Madison (1995), Happy Gilmore (1996), The Waterboy (1998), The Wedding Singer (1998), Big Daddy (1999), Mr. Deeds (2002), 50 First Dates (2004) and many others. As wishes are pouring in for the actor on his 54th birthday, take Adam Sandler's movies' quiz and find out how big a Sandler fan you really are.

Adam Sandler Quiz

Q. 1 Adam Sandler made his debut in 1989 with this comedy film, can you guess the film?

Shakes the Clown Billy Madison Going Overboard Happy Gilmore

Q. 2 Which of the following Adam Sandler's movies sent the actor back to school?

Billy Madison Waterboy Airheads Murder Mystery

Q. 3 In Adam's film The Wedding Singer, what was his character Robbie Hart’s dream job before deciding on being a wedding singer?

Actor Rockstar Model None of the above

Q. 4 Following are Adam Sandler's movies released in 2011, which of these films star Jennifer Aniston?

Jack and Jill Zookeeper Bucky Larson: Born to Be a Star Just Go With It

Q. 5 In which film did Adam Sandler take on a giant Pac Man?

Pixels Top Five Murder Mystery Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

Q. 6 Who played Adam's roommate in Big Daddy?

David Letterman Jon Stewart Dwayne Johnson Rob Schneider

Q. 7 Which of the following Adam Sandler's movies is written by himself?

Joe Dirt The Master of Disguise You Don't Mess with the Zohan I Now Pronounce You Chuck & Larry

Q. 8 One of Adam Sandler's films stars Cole Sprouse and Dylan Sprouse as a child actor, can you guess the film?

Grandma's Boy I Now Pronounce You Chuck & Larry Bucky Larson: Born to Be a Star Big Daddy

Q. 9 Which of these animated films does NOT have Adam Sandler's voice?

The Angry Birds Eight Crazy Nights Hotel Transylvania Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

Q. 10 Which movie sends Adam Sandler to Earth from Hell?

The Wrong Missy Little Nicky You Don't Mess with the Zohan Punch-Drunk Love

Answers

Q. 1 - 3

Q. 2 - 1

Q. 3 - 2

Q. 4 - 4

Q. 5 - 1

Q. 6 - 2

Q. 7 - 3

Q. 8 - 4

Q. 9 - 1

Q. 10 - 2

