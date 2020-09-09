Adam Sandler's Birthday: Here Are The Actor's Most Dramatic Performances

Hollywood actor Adam Sandler is known for his comic roles in most of his films. The actor is also a filmmaker who has strung together an impressive career when he debuted in the epic Saturday Night Live. Apart from his roles in comedy films, the actor has also delivered some outstanding performances with his serious and dramatic roles. On his 54th birthday today, here are some dramatic films that prove that Adam Sandler is a versatile actor:

Adam Sandler's birthday: His most memorable performances

Punch Drunk Love (2002)

Paul Thomas Anderson has directed Punch Drunk Love. Punch Drunk Love is a romantic drama romance film starring Adam Sandler, Emily Watson, Philip Seymour Hoffman, Luis Guzmán and Mary Lynn Rajskub. In Punch Drunk Love, Adam Sandler's role is of a businessman Barry Egan who calls a phone-sex line to curb his loneliness. He falls into trouble and that ruins his relations with Lena, played by Emily Watson. This is one of his most acclaimed performances.

Spanglish (2004)

Spanglish is a romantic drama film starring Adam Sandler, Téa Leoni, Paz Vega, and Cloris Leachman. It is directed by James L. Brooks. In Spanglish Adam Sandler proved that just as he can make people laugh with his comic timing, in Spanglish he’s also capable of being soft where one voice crack of his can break a viewer’s heart. Adam Sandler's performance as John Clasky was widely acclaimed.

Men, Women, and Children (2014)

Adam Sandler's Men, Women and Children is a drama film directed by Jason Reitman. Sandler has used his aging as an advantage here. The slow eye movements and tired and droopy eyes make Adam Sandler's role quite convincing. In the movie, Adam Sandler is a father of two, just like in real life. He plays a very convincing stepdad. Check out the trailer of the film:

The Meyerowitz Stories (2017)

The Meyerowitz Stories is a family drama film directed and written by acclaimed auteur Noah Baumbach. It stars Adam Sandler, Ben Stiller, Dustin Hoffman, Elizabeth Marvel, and Emma Thompson in pivotal roles. Its a story about the adult children of a man named Meyerowitz who reunite in New york. This is considered one of Adam Sandler's finest dramatic performances and garnered him high praise from critics.

Uncut Gems (2019)

Uncut Gems is an American crime thriller film directed by Josh and Benny Safdie. Arguably Sandler's greatest performance, he plays Howard Ratner, a reckless man who is addicted to gambling. Adam Sandler received widespread critical acclaim for his performance in this film, which is widely regarded by critics as one of the best of 2019. Check out the trailer:

