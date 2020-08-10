'Spanglish' Cast Features Adam Sandler As John Clasky While Tea Leoni Is His Wife, Deborah

Spanglish is a romantic comedy film released in the year 2004. The plot of this film revolves around a woman and her daughter who move to America, from Mexico, in search of a better life. The film is written and directed by James L. Brooks and is much loved amongst the audience for the intriguing plot and great performances. Here is a look at the cast of Spanglish which carries the script well.

Spanglish cast list

1. Adam Sandler

Adam Sandler can be seen playing the role of John Clasky in the film, Spanglish. The actor has given various critically acclaimed performances while also having a knack for stand-up comedy. He has worked in renowned films like The Waterboy, Big Daddy, and The Wedding Singer, amongst others.

2. Tea Leoni

Tea Leoni plays the key role of Deborah Clasky in this comedy film. She is a recognised actor in Hollywood who is also a professional dietician and nutritionist. She is known for her work in fan-favourite films like Jurassic Park 3, Deep Impact, and The Family Man, amongst others.

3. Paz Vega

Paz Vega plays the role of Flor in the film, Spanglish. The actor is from Spain and has been based in Los Angeles since 2008. She has worked in a number of critically acclaimed films and has also bagged various awards for her performance. Paz Vega is known for her role in films like Kill the Messenger and Carmen.

4. Cloris Leachman

Cloris Leachman plays the role of Evelyn in Spanglish. She is the senior lady in the film who keeps dropping the truth bomb for Deborah. The experienced actor has worked in more than 280 films and is still an active artist. She is known for her work in films like The Last Picture Show of 1971 and Young Frankenstein, amongst others.

Happy birthday dear friend, @BettyMWhite ... & I mean that with all the <3 in the world! Many, many more 🎉 💕🎈 pic.twitter.com/WTJlec5sTV — Cloris Leachman (@Cloris_Leachman) January 17, 2019

5. Shelbie Bruce

Shelbie Bruce plays the role of the sweet child, Cristina, in the film Spanglish. She has worked in a number of Hollywood films in small yet pivotal roles. She has been a popular face on TV with shows like Just Jordan and Big Time Rush.

6. Sarah Steele

Sarah Steele plays the pivotal role of Bernice in the 2004 hit. The actor is from Pennsylvania and has left a mark in Hollywood over the past few years. She is remembered for her role in films like The To Do List and Please Give.

7. Ian Donovan Hyland

Ian Donovan Hyland can be seen playing the role of Georgia in this film. He has worked in a number of fan-favourite films over the past few years. He is known for his role in films like Hollywoodland, The Ex, and 30 Rock, amongst others.

8. Victoria Luna

Victoria Luna plays the six-year-old version of the character Luna in the film, Spanglish. She is a young actor who was born in Texas, USA. The little girl left a lasting impact on the audience with a brief yet important role.

Read 'Real Housewives' Cast : All You Need To Know About The Reality TV Show Cast Members

Also read Can Priyanka Chopra Be Perfect In Bollywood Remake Of 'Doctor Who'? See Cast Here

9. Cecilia Suarez

Cecillia Suarez plays the role of Monica in the rom-com film. She is an actor who has also been in the production team for a few films. She is recognized for her role in films like The Air I Breathe, Blue Eyelids, and A Wonderful World, amongst others.

10. Ricardo Molina

Ricardo Molina plays the character Flor’s husband in the film Spanglish. He is a Hollywood actor who has mostly been seen in small yet remarkable roles. He is famous for his work in TV series like Days of Our Lives and Killer Reality, amongst others.

Read 'Godzilla Vs Kong' Cast, Plot, Release Date And More Details For Fans

Also read 'Koi Mil Gaya' Cast Includes Award-winning Actors Essaying Memorable Roles

Image Courtesy: Still From YouTube (Movieclips Classic Trailers)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.