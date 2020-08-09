'Real Housewives' Cast : All You Need To Know About The Reality TV Show Cast Members

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is undoubtedly one of the most loved reality shows of all times. With a surreal star cast of stunning independent women, the show is currently in its tenth season. Here are some elaborate details of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast which shouldn't be missed.

'The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills' Cast

Kyle Richards

Kyle Richards is one of the most significant members of the Real Housewives cast. She is an American actor who is best known for her role in movies like The Car, Halloween Kills, John Carpenter's Halloween, and Tobe Hooper's Eaten Alive. Kyle has been part of all the seasons of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and is quite popular for her stint in the show.

Garcelle Beauvais

Garcelle Beauvais is counted amongst the most familiar faces on the small screen in the United States. The dusky beauty has been a part of several sitcoms and much-loved for her endearing personality by the viewers. Some of her popular shows include The Jamie Foxx Show and NYPD Blue. Garcelle is an important member of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast in the 10th season of the popular reality tv show.

Lisa Rinna

After featuring in shows like Days of Our Lives and Melrose Place in the year 2014, Lisa Rinna joined the cast of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. And since then, she has been an inevitable part of the start cast. Lisa Rinna is not just an actor by profession but a celebrated author as well. She has written books like Starlit; The Big and Fun amid others which turned out to be a huge hit with the masses.

Dorit Kemsley

Next name in the list of Real Housewives cast is that of Dorit Kemsley. She is a multi-faceted personality in the true sense of the word, who is a successful entrepreneur, a tv personality, and actor. Known for her impeccable choice of fashion in the sitcom. Dorit Kemsley has been the talk of the town ever since she joined the cast of Real Housewives of the Beverly Hills.

Erika Girardi

The absolutely stunning Roller Coaster singer Erika Girardi is next in the list of Real Housewives cast. Erika enjoys a massive fanbase for both her singing skills and her strong personality. Post the fifth season of the reality tv show The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Erika Girardi became an important member of the cast of Real Housewives and fans of the show love her.

Denise Richards

Denise Richards is a Hollywood star actor who needs no instruction. The glamorous star has been a part of the Real Housewives from 2019. The former Bond girl is a celebrated actor who is loved across the globe for her drop-dead gorgeous looks and impeccable acting skills.

