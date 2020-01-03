The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Actor Adam Sandler's Twitter Account Hacked, Racist Tweets Posted

US News

American actor Adam Sandler's Twitter account got hacked just a day after Mariah Carey's on January 2. The hacker posted multiple racist and sexist messages

Written By Aanchal Nigam | Mumbai | Updated On:
Adam Sandler

American actor Adam Sandler's Twitter account was hacked just a day after Mariah Carey's on January 2. The hacker posted multiple racist, sexist, as well as anti-Semitic messages before they were quickly taken down. A group, known as Chuckling Squad reportedly hacked Carey's account and posted similar offensive messages. The hacker even targetted United States President Donald Trump and Barack Obama.

Netizens caught the change in tweets by Sandler's Twitter account and immediately started posting screenshots. One of the internet users also mocked the hackers and called them 'useless' for hacking celebrities' accounts instead of clearing student debt from the system. The tweets by the hacker from the 53-year-old's account included 'shout out Adam Sandler' along with others. However, Sandler's account was recovered just hours after the incident. 

Read - Kylie Jenner Has A Wild NYE; Stuns In Silver Holographic Dress

Read - Varun Dhawan Welcomes The New Year 2020 In A New 'blonde' Avatar; See Pic

Offensive tweets by Carey's account

Carey's  Twitter account was hacked on New Year's eve, and more than 50 tweets were posted from her account containing vulgar and offensive comments against singer-rapper Eminem. According to reports, all offensive, as well as vulgar tweets, were erased from the Hollywood singer's account as soon as the Twitter officials were made aware of the issue. The portal locked the compromised account and began investigating the situation. 

Some reports also suggested that the hackers belonged to the group named 'The Chuckling Squad' that broke into the account of Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey as well as other celebrities and popular faces including actor Chloe Grace Moretz. Many tweets were posted through Mariah's hacked account on December 31, including racial tweets and sexual comments about rapper Eminem. Though the tweets were deleted by evening, some of the posts mentioned that The Chuckling Squad has broken into Twitter again.  

Read - Leonardo DiCaprio Backs Golden Globes' Menu Going Vegan In 2020; Tweets In Support

Read - Jake Gyllenhaal's Movies That You Can Binge-watch This Weekend

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
TRUMP ORDERS KILLING OF IRAN CHIEF
SHEENA BORA CASE:FIFTH BAIL PLEA
'NO NEED TO VISIT': GEHLOT
GEHLOT BACKS 'BHAGWA' REMARK
NOW, LALU-RABRI THEMSELVES PLUNGE INTO THE 'GHOSTLY' EXCHANGE
LABUSCHAGNE BRINGS UP ANOTHER TON