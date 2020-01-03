Actor Adam Sandler's Twitter Account Hacked, Racist Tweets Posted

American actor Adam Sandler's Twitter account was hacked just a day after Mariah Carey's on January 2. The hacker posted multiple racist, sexist, as well as anti-Semitic messages before they were quickly taken down. A group, known as Chuckling Squad reportedly hacked Carey's account and posted similar offensive messages. The hacker even targetted United States President Donald Trump and Barack Obama.

Netizens caught the change in tweets by Sandler's Twitter account and immediately started posting screenshots. One of the internet users also mocked the hackers and called them 'useless' for hacking celebrities' accounts instead of clearing student debt from the system. The tweets by the hacker from the 53-year-old's account included 'shout out Adam Sandler' along with others. However, Sandler's account was recovered just hours after the incident.

Adam Sandler’s twitter got hacked and this dude is a straight savage 😂 pic.twitter.com/Wes4oGP4LI — Supreme Jackie 🥇 (@101Jdagel) January 3, 2020

Offensive tweets by Carey's account

Carey's Twitter account was hacked on New Year's eve, and more than 50 tweets were posted from her account containing vulgar and offensive comments against singer-rapper Eminem. According to reports, all offensive, as well as vulgar tweets, were erased from the Hollywood singer's account as soon as the Twitter officials were made aware of the issue. The portal locked the compromised account and began investigating the situation.

Some reports also suggested that the hackers belonged to the group named 'The Chuckling Squad' that broke into the account of Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey as well as other celebrities and popular faces including actor Chloe Grace Moretz. Many tweets were posted through Mariah's hacked account on December 31, including racial tweets and sexual comments about rapper Eminem. Though the tweets were deleted by evening, some of the posts mentioned that The Chuckling Squad has broken into Twitter again.

