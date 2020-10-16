'Hillbilly Elegy' Trailer Released, Features Amy Adams And Glenn Close In New Avatars

Amy Adams and Glenn Close are all set to feature in Hillbilly Elegy, an upcoming Netflix movie. This movie is based on Hillbilly Elegy: A Memoir of a Family and Culture in Crisis, a book by author J. D. Vance. Hillbilly Elegy explores the social and political issues faced by the Appalachian people in rural America. J. D. Vance uses his own personal experience to try and explain the problems faced by Appalachian people.

The trailer for the upcoming movie was just released by Netflix. Gabriel Basso will essay the role of J. D. Vance, while Amy Adams will play Vance's mother Bev. Glenn Close will essay Vance's grandmother, Mamaw. Both Amy Adams and Glenn Close sport a completely new look in the Hillbilly Elegy trailer.

Hillbilly Elegy trailer features Amy Adams and Glenn Close in unrecognizable avatars

Also Read | Freida Pinto's Sister Gets Hitched, Actress Graces The Event With Fiancé Cory Tran

Above is the official trailer for Hillbilly Elegy on Youtube. The upcoming movie is directed by Ron Howard and features Amy Adams and Glenn Close in unrecognizable new looks. Gabriel Basso features as J.D. Vance, a former marine from southern Ohio who has to return to his home due to a family crisis.

Also Read | Freida Pinto Dominates Oscars After-party Carpet, Makes Heads Turn In Galia Lahav Couture

J.D. Vance explores the complex relationship dynamics of an Appalachian family. Moreover, Vance also has a volatile relationship with his mom Bev, who is an addict. However, Vance does appreciate his strong grandmother Mamaw (Glenn Close), who basically raised him. Vance tries to break down the socio-political problems of Appalachian culture by using his own personal journey as a template.

Also Read | Freida Pinto Gets Engaged To Photographer Cory Tran; Shares Photos With Fiancé

The Hillbilly Elegy movie is set to release in November of this year. Though the Hillbilly Elegy novel reached The New York Times Best Seller list in 2016, the book was highly controversial. Many people felt that it perpetuated negative stereotypes about the Appalachian culture. The book received widespread criticism, and even the movie trailer has been slammed on Twitter.

As soon as the trailer released, many netizens complained about its rhetoric on social media. However, netizens are also praising the trailer, especially for its acting. People are also claiming that this movie could land Amy Adams and Glenn Close Oscar nominations.

Also Read | Jennifer Lopez Kept Few Details About Her Super Bowl 2020 Performance Under Wraps?

[image source: Hillbilly Elegy trailer]

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.