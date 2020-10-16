Jimmy Kimmel Remembers Regis Philbin Before 'Who Wants To Be A Millionaire' Premiere

American talk show host Jimmy Kimmel recently rendered a special tribute to American television presenter Regis Philbin ahead of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? premiere. According to Fox News, another season of the show Who Wants To Be A Millionaire returns to primetime on October 18 and it will be hosted by the 52-year-old host Kimmel, who also serves as a co-executive producer of the show.

Jimmy Kimmel pays tribute to Regis Philbin

Kimmel remembered the 88-year-old prominent personality who paid him a visit in July, prior to his death. Philbin visited Kimmel on set and the two discussed the late entertainment icon's legacy on the ABC show. Philbin, also known for his hosting duties on 'Live!' with co-hosts Kathie Lee Gifford and Kelly Ripa, hosted Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? from its debut in 1999 until 2002.

Several hosts have taken over the role as host on the game show, however, Philbin's legacy still reigns to date and none other can play his part better than Philbin himself. Television broadcasting company ABC released a video tribute ahead of Sunday night's premiere that shows the late host visiting Kimmel on set and talking to him about the role.

The 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' host said in the video, "I'm hosting this show, but this is his show," joking that it's like Philbin "left me a beautiful car." During their time together, Kimmel gushed over Philbin and declared, "No one will ever be better at doing this than you. That's why people love this show. It's a great game, but Regis is the reason." As reported by Fox News, Kimmel's first episode will feature celebrity contestant Tiffany Haddish. Shows producer Michael Davies confirmed to the New York Post that Kimmel has penned a “beautiful tribute to Regis” and that there will be a brief highlight of Philbin’s most memorable moments in the show. The team will also give Regis an emotional sendoff on the stage and the studio that he owned.

