Addison Rae Reacts To Troy Zarba Dating Rumors, Claims She Is ‘Losing Friends’ Over It

19-year-old American dancer Addison Rae is popularly known for her Tik Tok videos and podcast called Mama Knows Best. However, recently she revealed that she is single and not dating fellow social media star Bryce Hall. The couple had become the internet’s most talked-about couple. Although she recently had a breakup, fans have already started pairing her up with another TikTok star, Troy Zarba. Addison Rae reacted to these rumours on a comment section of a post. Read how she reacted to the rumours.

Addison Rae-Troy Zarba rumours

After Addison Rae announced that she had broken up with Bryce Hall, fans have already started to pair Addison Rae with TikToker Troy Zarba, a few days after the breakup. Troy Zarba was seen posing for a picture at Rae's house in an Instagram post of his. When a TikTok gossip page reposted the picture of Troy Zarba with a caption, "People peeped Troy was at Addison's house today - sent in," Addison Ray took to the comment section of the page to clear the rumour.

Addison Rae mentioned that all these rumours are affecting her personal life and she is losing friends. She seemed to be very upset about it. She added that she had been friends with Troy since August and its normal to have your friends hanging out at your place. Her comment reads as, "The fact I’m losing friendships over this makes me so upset" She also writes,"I’ve been friends with Troy since August. Did y’all not see my NYC vlog? Haha, also, do y’all not hang out with your friends or should I just not have them?" Take a look at her comments on the TikTok gossip page:

Source: TikTikroom's Instagram

Addison Rae and Bryce Hall's breakup

Addison Rae and Bryce Hall's relationship was being talked about for several months. The two never actually revealed that they were together. However, in an exclusive interview with Entertainment Tonight on September 3, Rae had revealed she and Bryce Hall had taken a break and have decided to be "Just friends". She added that there was a lot of times when both the TikTokers were on and off and it was a confusing situation. Addison Rae and Bryce Hall have a lot of things going on in their lives and they have to focus on them. So they decided to still be friends and both of them are wishing the best for each other. Addison Rae's videos on Tiktok are viral and are loved by her fans. She continues to steal the social media spotlight with her videos on Tiktok and her Instagram posts.

