Who Is Avani Gregg Dating? Read More About The TikTok Star's Love Life

Social media star Avani Gregg is one of the most popular faces on TikTok. The 17-year-old has amassed a huge following of over 19.1 million on her TikTok handle by posting makeup and acting videos. Since Avani became one of the most popular personalities on TikTok, fans have become curious about the social media star's personal life as well.

Avani Gregg is the daughter of Anisha and Lewis Gregg. Her mother is an Indian-Mongolian while her father is African-American. The young TikTok star also has two siblings, Shanti and Priya. Read on to find out, “Who is Avani Gregg dating?”

Who is Avani Gregg dating?

The 17-year-old TikToker Avani Gregg is currently dating the fellow TikTok star Anthony Reeves who is popularly known as "luvanthony". The couple often posts pictures with each other on their Instagram handles. Avani recently took to her Instagram handle and posted a picture celebrating her six month anniversary with Anthony.

The TikTok pair had first sparked romance rumours in November 2019, when they were spotted getting cosy at the Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival, an annual American music festival and carnival. Avani Gregg finally confirmed her relationship with boyfriend, Anthony Reeves, on January 4, when she took to her Instagram and posted a picture with Anthony Reeves. Since then the duo has been all over each other feeds.

Who is Anthony Reeves?

Avani Gregg's boyfriend Anthony Reeves is an Ashland, Kentucky native who became popular by posting videos on TikTok. Anthony’s social media fame skyrocketed when he joined the TikTok club Sway House, which has six other creators. Sway House members include creators like Bryce Hall, Jaden Hossler, Josh Richards, Quinton Griggs, Anthony Reeves, Kio Cyr, and Dixie D’Amelio’s infamous ex-boyfriend Griffin Johnson. All the members of Sway House live in a mansion in Bel-Air, Los Angeles.

Did Avani Gregg and Anthony Reeves quarantine together?

In an interview given to Rolling Stone Magazine, Avani revealed that although the pair have been dating for over six months now, she actually quarantined with her mother and sister. Avani Gregg, who is in her last year of High School, claimed that the Sway House mansion is where most of their TikTok videos are filmed. Hence, she wouldn’t be able to do her homework if she quarantined with the hyperactive bunch of TikTokers.

Avani Gregg's Instagram Updates

Avani Gregg has over 13 million followers on her Instagram handle. She is often seen hanging out with other TikTok celebrities like Charli D'Amelio, Dixie D'Amelio and Addison Rae. Here are some of the most popular pictures from Avani's Instagram handle.

