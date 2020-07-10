Addison Rae Apologises For Racist Behaviour, Calls Health Rumours About Her 'scary'

TikTok celebrity Addison Rae is one of the most popular faces on the platform. The TikTok star has more than 49 million followers on the platform. However, recently Rae caused a stir among her fans as she mysteriously disappeared from all her social media platforms.

Fans were left confused when Addison Rae did not post anything on both her TikTok and Instagram platforms in over a week because otherwise she is very connected to them. Hence, Rae's disappearance prompted many of her fans to worry about her health. There were also speculations about Addison Rae being hospitalized, while other fans suspected that she was pregnant. Nonetheless, the most shocking of all the speculation was about Rae being dead.

Is Addison Rae alive?

It has now become clear that the 19-year-old Addison Rae is alive and healthy. On July 9, 2020, Rae was seen out in public and the paparazzi got a chance to catch up with her. When asked by a reporter about her whereabouts and the reason for her hiatus from social media, she said that she had just taken some time off of social media to collect her thoughts.

While talking to the camera, Rae went on to add that the people and controversies on social media can become very negative. The TikTok star went on to add that taking care of the mind is very important.

Health Rumours: Addison Rae in Hospital

It is now extremely clear that Rae is in good health and has not been hospitalised. When asked Addison Rae about the health rumours circulating on the internet, the social media star claimed that the rumours were scary. She went on to add that hospitalisation and death rumours are not jokes, they can be very scary.

Addison Rae receives backlash for racial behaviour:

Addison Rae received massive backlash on social media before her hiatus for her past offences. One of her actions that were condemned by her fans were when she had danced to a song which discussed eating disorders in a sponsored post. Moreover, the Internet personality had also shared a video that called the Black Lives Matter movement a “cult,”.

She finally addressed the issues on through her Twitter. She posted a lengthy apology about her post regarding the Black Lives Matter video which she had shared four years prior. She also vowed to use her platform to become a “better ally” for the human right movement.

