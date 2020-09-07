Are David Dobrik And Addison Rae Dating? Read More About The Influencers' Love Life

Addison Rae and David Dobrik are two of the most-followed people on social media. The 19-year-old Addison Rae is the second most followed person on TikTok sitting just behind Charli D’Amelio, while David Dobrik is one of the most famous YouTubers on the planet. Addison was previously linked to another TikTok star named Bryce Hall but she stated that they are just friends.

However, recently the TikTok celebrity was seen hanging out with David Dobrik and his group of friends. Hence, fans are now speculating that Addison is perhaps dating none other than the YouTube hunk David. Read on to find out, “Are David Dobrik and Addison Rae dating?”

Are David Dobrik and Addison Rae dating?

Addison Easterling who is popularly known as Addison Rae took to her Instagram and posted a story where she is seen hanging out at David Dobrik’s Los Angeles home. In the short video, she is seen having fun and dancing around with Zane Hijazi, who is a Vlog Squad member.

Fans cannot be blamed for shipping the two celebrities as about a week ago, David Dobrik took to his Instagram and posted a picture of himself with Addison. Fans started shipping the two after seeing how comfortable they were around each other while hanging out.

The 24-year old’s Instagram post features a picture with Addison followed by a funny yet frightening video. In the video, Addison is seen putting her head inside a giant claw crane machine, while David is handling the crane claw. One of the claws of the crane accidentally gets stuck into the large golden hoops that Addison is wearing and David begins pulling her up by the ear. Addison is seen shrieking with fear and pain while David and rest of the viewers are left in splits.

Fans had started shipping David Dobrik and Addison Rae when the duo had first collaborated for one of Addison’s TikTok video. She had captioned the video “Sexy” which further fuelled the rumours. Neither Addison nor David have addressed the rumours yet. So, there is a high chance that the two might just be friends.

Is Addison Rae single?

The 19-year-old TikToker has been linked to many people in the past. For the longest time fans speculated that she was dating the 21-year-old TikTok star, Bryce Hall. But she asserted that the two are just friends. She was also briefly linked to Scott Disick when the duo had made a TikTok video together. However at the moment, by the looks of her social media accounts, Addison Rae appears to blissfully single.

