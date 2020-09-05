Are Addison Rae And Bryce Hall Together? Read To Find Out

Addison Rae is a 19-year-old American dancer who rose to fame through her Tik Tok videos and podcast called Mama knows best. However, recently her relationship with fellow social media star Bryce Hall has been talked about many times. Bryce Hall, 21 is also on Tik Tok and has appeared in many of Addison's videos and other social media posts. They have been good friends for a while, and both have given each other compliments online for the world to see. So what makes their relationship a target for so much talk and confusion. The major question in the minds of their fans is - are Addison Rae and Bryce Hall together?

Are Addison Rae and Bryce Hall together?

According to seventeen.com, Addison Rae and Bryce Hall have been together on and off for the past year. The rumours started in the last months of 2019 when they were first spotted in video collaborations and fans found their pairing super cute. After some posts and rumours of being seen hanging out together, the couple split by January. When asked about it, Bryce had confessed that the separation wasn't for any bad reason. Both of them were trying to find their way and got busy with their lives, and realised that they were great at being just friends. However, they only confirmed that they had dated, sometime after they broke up.

Later this year in July, Addison Rae seemed to be confirming that her relationship with Bryce Hall was back on. Addison Rae shared a video on Tik Tok identical to her first video on the platform with Bryce. The song that was used was Kiss Me Like You Mean It and Addison Rae gestures for him to kiss her. They were also enjoying dinner with the former's parents one day before this video, and a few other times just by themselves.

Addison Rae and Bryce Hall have finally decided to come clean to their friends and fans, as they have finally decided to part ways. On August 26, she tweeted confirming that she was now single which was followed by him also tweeting the same on August 31. Both have said great things about the other and haven't ruled out a future where they get back together. She's said that there's a lot of things that have to be figured out in her life, and she'll be focusing on those. While doing so, she wishes Bryce the best of luck. He has also responded with similar feelings. Hopefully, their fans will soon get to see them together in the future.

im single now stop asking me — Bryce Hall (@BryceHall) August 30, 2020

single and ready to jingle ❄️☃️⛸🎄 anyways Christmas is literally in 4 months wtf — addison rae (@whoisaddison) August 27, 2020

