Adele Chews Grass On 'The Ellen Show' As She Pulls Off A Prank, Watch Video

The Ellen Show is one of the few chat shows on daytime American television which has managed to get the audience hooked, as the makers of the show have been introducing better segments from time to time. Be it the paid vacation trips or the Do As I Say segment, The Ellen Show has successfully managed to entertain the audience since its inception on television. In one of the episodes, the audience present on the show witnessed Ellen DeGeneres and Adele indulging in some fun activities, entertaining the audience. Here is what happened when Ellen DeGeneres asked Adele to act as per her instructions.

Ellen in Adele’s Ear

One of the recent episodes of The Ellen Show witnessed the British singer Adele in presence, participating in some fun-filled activities with the host of the show, Ellen DeGeneres. From Adele's unplugged Hello version to the 5 seconds game, the audience present on the sets of the show seemingly had the time of their lives. However, Ellen's Do As I Say round tickled the funny bone of the audience, as they witnessed Adele following Ellen's quirky dares.

In the video, Ellen can be seen instructing Adele to buy a 'large-sized' Jamba Juice in a small cup. Adding to the fun element, Ellen ordered Adele to cut some plastic grass from the counter and chew it. To fans' surprise, Adele followed the instructions and chewed on some plastic grass. Adele also sarcastically informed the waiter that she had been to the exact same place named 'Swishy Chug' in England. Later, the authorities of the local eatery realised that it was a prank and reportedly created their own website called 'Swishy Chug'. Take a look at the video shared by The Ellen Show:

Adele's musical journey

Considered as one of the best singers who have dominated the British Music Industry, Adele Adkins, popularly known as Adele has delivered several chartbusters throughout her career. Adele, who is famous for her songs like Rolling in the Deep, Hello and Someone Like You, has nearly six Grammy Awards under her cap. Reportedly, Adele considers Beyonce as her inspiration.

(Image source: Adele and Ellen DeGeneres in stills from The Ellen Show)

