Harry Styles And Adele Leave A Generous Tip Of $2,020 Post New Year Dinner

Seems like the holidays are still not over for Harry Styles, Adele, and James Corden as the trio has been enjoying their holiday in the Caribbean. As per reports, they were seen spending time at Anguilla and Virgin Islands. During a meal with James Corden at Caribbean Fish Market in St Thomas, the group gave a tip of $2020 while the bill was of $472.5. Which means they ended up tipping the staff four times more than what their meal had actually cost.

The group left a handwritten note saying ‘Happy New Year’ on the receipt. A pic of the receipt was shared by the bartender of the restaurant who wrote -‘When Harry Styles and Adele give your friend a nice 2020 New Years tip.’

Harry Styles and Adele's vacation

Harry and Adele spent their New Year at Meads Bay on Anguilla and were seen chilling together at Blanchard’s beach bar. The Hello singer was seen enjoying a drink on the beach as well as running into the sea fully-clothed as she made the most of the tropical paradise. While Harry and Adele spending their holiday together initially sparked dating rumours, fans pointed out the fact that the two of them have been friends for years.

Adele & Harry Styles were spotted together in Anguilla, Caribe yesterday. 🏝 pic.twitter.com/SbjKCI6W0J — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 4, 2020

sam smith and harry was seen last year having lunch together and we all screamed COLLAB what did we get? DUST. NOW HARRY WAS WITH ADELE AND WE STILL WANT A MF COLLAB. WHITE BOI NEEDS TO STEP UP HIS GAME C'MON WE'RE ALL!!! ROOTING!!! FOR U BOTH!!! pic.twitter.com/4cggsEcGHm — ˗ˏˋdestinyˎˊ˗ (@sugarhightaste) January 4, 2020

