Adele Shows Off Transformation And Back Tattoos While Vacationing With Harry Styles; Pics

Hollywood News

Adele was recently spotted on a holiday with James Corden and Harry Styles. The singer looked extremely different after her dedicated workout and weight loss.

Written By Yashika Sharma | Mumbai | Updated On:
Adele

Singer Adele has had quite a busy 2019 year and thus is out vacationing. The singer is on a strict weight loss regime and has been very dedicated about getting into her desired shape.

Recently, pictures from her holiday in the Caribbean have appeared on the internet, and they are a testament to her hard work.

Adele's cute dress look

Adele is holidaying in the Carribean along with talk show host James Corden and ex-One Direction member Harry Styles. The singer has managed to shock the world and her fans with her thin frame. She has clearly shed the pounds and is out now flaunting her new self.

A post shared by AdeleHero (@adelehero) on

In the pictures, Adele can be seen in a black dress with gold patterns. She has tied a red patterned scarf around her neck. The singer looks happy as she can be seen enjoying a cocktail and running on the beach. She was also spotted with Harry Styles, who wore a casual grey t-shirt.

A post shared by ADELE (@adelesp) on

One thing that grabbed the eyeballs of all the fans were the back tattoos of Adele. The dress low cut at the back showed the new tattoos that the singer recently added to her collection.

According to an article in a leading daily, the singer has five doves on her shoulder. She also has seven other tattoos on her body. 

Fans on Twitter also talked about Adele's transformation. They have only appreciation for the singer. Some even call her inspirational. Here are some tweets by fans:

