Adele's Festive Pictures Woo The Netizens After Her Impressive Transformation

British singer-songwriter Adele is known for being notoriously private about her personal life. The Someone Like You singer rarely takes to social media to post about herself. However, Adele pleasantly surprised her fans as she took to her social media and posted a picture of herself ahead of the holiday season. Check out the pictures posted by the Hello singer on her Instagram account. Netizens were impressed with Adele’s jaw-dropping transformation. The drastic weight loss that the star has gone through is quite visible in the pictures. Check out what her fans have to say about the transformation.

See fan reactions

#Adele @Adele you’ve had the best transformation of the decade, I don’t care what anyone says!!! The growth, happy and unbothered pic.twitter.com/OIAPvM9Kch — Shamhad (@Shamhadkiyon) December 23, 2019

#Adele went from a 3 to 8.5 real quick



Gonna listen to her albums from now on pic.twitter.com/fTES6nuNLh — FaboLous (@FabiSeal) December 25, 2019

In the pictures, Adele can be seen flaunting her slimmer self and the netizens cannot get enough of it. The singer wished her fans a Merry Christmas and a Happy Holidays in advance through the quirky post. Adele’s transformation has caused an uproar amongst the fans. While many complimented her for the change, many said that she did not look like herself. Adele divorced her husband this year and the fans claim that the singer is sporting a ‘revenge body’ after the split.

Netizens have been posting pictures of Adele from the beginning of the decade and comparing it with her recent picture. Many stated that Adele’s 'ten-year challenge' is the most inspiring. Netizens have defended the star too by stating that she was beautiful even before her transformation, however, many said that the transformation is nothing short of inspirational.

