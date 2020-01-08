Adele's Fitness Trainer Gives Out Biggest Secret Behind Her Weight Loss Transformation

Grammy-winning singer Adele is on the beat as she has shocked her fans with a dramatic weight loss journey. The British singer who is known for her deep voice, recently went through a huge transformation when she lost a whopping 22 kilos.

As per reports, Adele's incredible transformation and weight loss are mainly down due to her rigorous dieting schedule as she does not like exercising.

The singer shocked fans across the world when she posted pictures of herself and fans were stunned with her major transformation.

In a picture she uploaded on Instagram, Adele is seen standing beside Santa Claus where she showed off her 42-pound lighter body in a gorgeous silky black gown. Check out the picture here.

Also read | Harry Styles And Adele Leave A Generous Tip Of $2,020 Post New Year Dinner

It was reportedly said that the 31-year-old has a Brazilian pilates instructor Camila Goodis, who she met via Robbie Williams' wife and former X Factor judge Adya.

Adele and Goodis met at Adya's LA mansion, following which Adele participated in dual workouts with Adya. However, Goodis insisted that Adele did not like exercising and that her transformation was down to 90 per cent just by dieting.

Also read | Adele's Heartbreaking Songs That Reach Deep Within Your Heart

Also read | Adele's Festive Pictures Woo The Netizens After Her Impressive Transformation

Adele's transformation secret

Adele's Pilates instructor also admitted that Adele shared the secret to the singer's weight loss journey. The singer apparently gave up processed food, sugar, and fizzy drinks.

She also emphasized on the fact that Adele's incredible weight loss was all because of a healthy balanced diet, eating fewer calories a day and expending more energy. It was also reported that the singer was following the Sirtfood Diet, which is based around plant foods such as kale and buckwheat, both of which suppress appetite and activate the body's skinny gene.

Seems like the massive weight loss of Adele has definitely everyone by a storm and left fans inspired.

Also read | Adele Poses With Santa Clause And Grinch Ahead Of The Holidays

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.