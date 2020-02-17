Adele Delivers A Power-packed Performance At Her Best Friend's Wedding

Adele made a small comeback to the stage as she officiated her best friend’s wedding and also performed many of her hit songs at the wedding reception. Videos of these performance are going viral online.

Adele enthrals wedding guests

Adele has taken a break from touring and producing any new music. But this hiatus has not stopped her from making headlines with her powerful vocals. Recently, the Hello singer took centre stage at her best friend’s wedding and enthralled the wedding guests by performing many of her hit songs.

Adele was not only a wedding guest and a performer at the wedding but she also officiated the nuptials. Adele’s best friend is none other than writer and illustrator Laura Dockrill. Dockrill has been a close friend of Adele since the hitmaker’s school days.

Laura Dockrill wore a stunning gorgeous floral gown for the wedding reception. Adele herself embraced the floral theme and chose to don a long floral skirt with a simple white blouse. Dockrill shared several images from her wedding and Adele’s fan did get a tiny glimpse of the songstress from the wedding.

But as mentioned earlier, Adele’s videos from her best friend’s wedding have been going viral. In these videos, Adele is serving some major wedding goals by performing her hit songs. But one video that is gaining a lot of attention is that of Adele performing her hit single Rolling in the Deep. Florence Welch and Jessie Ware who were also the VIP wedding guests could not help but bob their heads during Adele’s performance.

At one point of time, Adele was even joined by the bride Laura Dockrill on the stage. The bride and the bride’s bestie brought an end to the wedding celebrations as they performed Rolling in the Deep together. Take a look at Adele’s performance here.

