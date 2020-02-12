Adele Looks 'unrecognisable' Becuase Of 'seven Stone Weight Loss'

At the 92nd Oscars 2020 after-party on February 9 English singer-songwriter Adele made quite the entrance as she looked 'unrecognisable' and 'probably' dropped '30kg'. Polish television presenter, Kinga Rusin took to Instagram following the event and stated her disbelief at the singer's weight loss. Rusin also captioned the post saying that she 'didn't recognise' Adele because of the singer's seven stone weight loss.

In the caption, Rusin wrote, “At yesterday's private party by Beyoncé and Jay-Z, I talked to Adele about ... shoes (Adele in the photo after dropping probably 30kg!) I know that sounds surreal. But listen from the beginning ... It started with a conversation with Adele about my high heels. Honestly, I didn't recognise her because she is so thin now!”

She further added, “We talked and laughed until she said her name ... The conversation with Adele was the ticket to a nice conversation with Rihanna. And then there was total madness!"

Weight loss journey

According to international media reports, Adele recently adopted a healthier lifestyle, following her split from husband Simon Konecki, last year. The 31-year-old's whole focus during the weight loss journey has been all about how she can be healthier and how she can treat her body better. Adele has reportedly also cut down on drinking and is now eating more of healthy food. She also loves her physical transformation and she is also more confident, dresses differently and just happier overall.

While speaking to an international media outlet, Adele's pilates instructor Camila Goodis said that the singer did change her lifestyle, ate better and exercised moderately. Heather Struhl who is a registered dietician and physician told the magazine that Adele’s weight loss seemed to be a gradual process. During Christmas last year, Adele was also pictured with Harry Styles in Anguilla, when she reportedly even shared details about her weight loss journey with a fan.

