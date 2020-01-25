Adele's Former Trainer Camila Goodis Believes THIS Is The Reason For Her Weight Loss

Singer Adele is known to be private about her personal life. But the one thing she could never hide is her weight-loss. The star caught attention when photos of her surfaced showing her ringing in 2020 in Anguilla and she looked like a completely different person. Her former trainer Camila Goodis worked with Adele after the birth of her son, Angelo.

Adele's former trainer Camila Goodis believes that the singer's divorce helped her lose weight

In conversation with a leading daily, the trainer said that Adele is a happy person for sure. She got a divorce and she thinks that it is a great motivation to feel good. Goodis revealed that even she is divorced and remembers that after her divorce she said that she is going to look her best version for herself and not for anyone else. Here is a picture of the singer that surfaced online when she was snapped in Anguilla 2020.

Seeming a happier version of herself post the split, the singer also shared a meme in May 2019 which read “When you catch yourself in your feelings then you remember who you are”. She also added side by side pictures underneath. In one picture, she looks sad and is on the verge of tears and in the second picture, the Hello singer can be seen going back to her confident self.

Camila Goodis added that she thinks that is what Adele did and said that she feels that maybe this divorce was a positive thing for her. She further added that it made her look fantastic and there is no question that Adele did not just lose a husband but she lost a few dress sizes as well. The trainer also guessed that Adele has lost about 70 pounds and added that she looks fantastic now. Camila Goodis is a popular fitness and pilates trainer based in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles.

