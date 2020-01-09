Adele's Weight Loss Diet Revealed; What Is The Sirtfood Diet And How Does It Work?

Grammy-winner Adele is on a roll as she has taken the internet by storm with her drastic weight loss journey. The British singer, who is known for her melodious voice, went through a massive transformation when she lost 22 kilos by following the Sirtfood diet that everybody is currently obsessed with. It was also reported that the singer had three personal trainers who helped her with her workout and diet schedule. Read here to know about this new Sirt food diet that has helped Adele in her weight loss journey.

All about Sirt food diet

Sirtfood diet requires the person following it to activate weight loss proteins known as sirtuins. These weight loss proteins are known to activate the cells in the body that are extremely stressed and pressured. Sirtuins also help in regulating inflammation, the metabolic rate of the body and the process of ageing.

What food can one have during this diet

There are around 20 different foods that one can have when they are on a Sirtfood diet. The food includes blueberries, walnuts, citrus fruits, apples, strawberries, green tea, kale, parsley, soy, turmeric, dark chocolate, are some of the foods you can eat that enable weight loss.

Sirtfood diet has a two-phase approach:

The first phase of the diet lasts for a week where those following the diet need to restrict calories to 1000 calories for three days. This can only be possible by consuming juices and just one meal throughout the day. From day four onwards, the calorie intake should be increased to 1500kcal till the seventh day by consuming juices and two meals every day. One must continue the diet process through the second week, which is known as the maintenance phase and only then it will ensure steady weight loss.

How the Sirtfood diet helps:

The food that has been consumed in the Sirtfood diet turns on the body's fat-burning properties that help in losing weight. These foods also help in boosting energy, protecting cells and promoting healthy and glowing skin, making it worth it.

Disclaimer: It is important to consult your doctor or dietitian before trying out this diet.

