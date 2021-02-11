Adventures In Love And Babysitting Cast: List Of Hallmark Film's Actors & Their Characters

The Hallmark film Adventures In Love And Babysitting is a 2015 film that released just before the series of Spring Fever films premiered on the cable channel. According to Hallmark's official website, the film's synopsis read: "Forced to baby-sit with her college nemesis, a young woman starts to see the man in a new light". The cast of Adventures In Love And Babysitting is headlined by Tammin Sursok and Travis Van Winkle in the lead roles. Thus, read to know about the full Adventures In Love And Babysitting movie's cast to know about all the characters in detail.

Adventures in Love And Babysitting cast

Tammin Sursok as Maggie

South African-born Australian actor-singer Tammin Sursok played the lead role of Maggie in Adventures in Love And Babysitting. She essayed the role of a college friend to Ethan and Elena in the film, who is forced by them to babysit their two kids. She is accompanied by Alex to babysit the kids and that's when love blooms between the two.

Travis Van Winkle as Alex

American actor Travis Van Winkle of the Transformers and Friday the 13th fame played the role of Alex in this Hallmark film. Travis as Winkle essayed the role of Ethan and Elena's college friend and Maggie nemesis from college days. However, when he is forced to babysit Ethan and Elena's kids for a couple of days with Maggie, the duo steadily develops feelings for each other.

Stephen Boss as Ethan

Popular dancer, choreographer & actor, Stephen Boss played the role of Ethan in this rom-com. Stephan as Ethan essayed the role of Elena's husband and Maggie & Alex's college friend. After releasing not having a personal life, he and wife Elena decide to go on a romantic weekend leaving their kids to Maggie and Alex.

Tiffany Hines as Elena

American film and television actor, Tiffany Hines played the role of Elena in Adventures In Love And Babysitting. Tiffany as Elena essayed the role of Ethan's wife and Alex and Maggie's college mate. She and husband Ethan become the reason why Alex and Maggie turn lovers from enemies.

