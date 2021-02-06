'365 Days' Cast's Other Movies And Shows If You Loved The Polish Romantic Netflix Film

365 Days is a polish erotic romantic drama directed by Barbara Białowąs and Tomasz Mandes. It is based on the first novel of a trilogy by Blanka Lipińska. It stars Michele Morrone as Don Massimo Torricelli and Anna-Maria Sieklucka as Laura Biel. The film gained major recognition when released on Netflix. The 365 Days cast also gained international recognition with the movie. Here's a look at other movies and shows by 365 Days cast.

More work of 365 Days cast

Second chance

Michelle Morone was widely appreciated after his role of Massimo in 365 Days. Second Chance marked the acting debut of Michelle. It is a three-episode web series directed by Piergiorgio Seidita.

Provaci ancora prof!

It is an Italian television series. The show follows the story of Camilla Baudino, a high school teacher that often finds herself involved in some crimes. Camilla, an amateur detective, collaborates with policemen to resolve these cases and in the meantime, she takes care of her husband and daughter.

Medici(2018)

Medici, a historical drama created by Frank Spotnitz and Nicholas Meyer. The series was produced by Italian companies Lux Vide and Rai Fiction, in collaboration with Frank Spotnitz's Big Light Productions. The series follows the Medici family, bankers of the Pope, during Renaissance Florence. Each season follows the events of a particular moment of the family history exploring the political and artistic landscape of Renaissance Italy.

The Trial

The Trial is an Italian television series. It starred Michelle Morone in a key role. It originally aired in Italy in November 2019 and was released on Netflix on April 10, 2020.

Anna-Maria Sieklucka's shows

Na dobre i na złe

Before 365 Days, Anna was featured in Na dobre i na złe, a Polish television medical drama series, broadcast on TVP2 since November 7, 1999. It is the longest-running weekly primetime drama on Polish TV and one of the longest-running medical dramas in the world. The show revolves around the lives of doctors and patients of a teaching hospital in a fictional town of Leśna Góra near Warsaw.

Natasza Urbańska's shows

Battle of Warsaw 1920

It's a Polish historical film directed by Jerzy Hoffman depicting the events of the Battle of Warsaw (1920) of the Polish-Soviet War. It was filmed in 3D using the Fusion Camera System and is one of the most expensive movies in the history of cinema in Poland. Natasza Urbańska was seen in the role of Ola Raniewska.

