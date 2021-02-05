'Summer House' Cast Includes Kyle Cooke, Carl Radke, Hannah Berner And Others

Summer House is an American reality television series that debuted in the year 2017. The reality show follows a group of friends who share a summer house in Montauk, a breezy beach town on the easternmost point of Long Island, that has become the summer playground for young professionals who want to escape the hustle and bustle of city life. Read on to know about the cast of Summer House.

Also Read | '30 Rojullo Preminchadam Ela' Cast: Take A Look At The Cast Of This Munna Dhulipudi Movie

Summer House cast

Kyle Cooke

According to a report by Gossip Gist, Kyle Cooke is an American television personality and is popular because of his stint in Summer House. He has also acted in a short film titled Across Dystopia. Kyle has recently been in the news for his marriage rumours with another Summer House cast member, Amanda Batula. Cooke is primarily an entrepreneur and is known for his nutrition consulting app named Fenix. Cooke belongs to Baltimore, Maryland, USA. He graduated from Babson College in Boston in 2011, after acquiring an MBA degree. Kyle is quite popular on Instagram as well with 251k followers.

Also Read | 'Firefly Lane' Cast On Netflix Has Katherine Heigl, Sarah Chalke And Others, See Full List

Lindsay Hubbard

According to Bravo TV, Lindsay Hubbard is a business-savvy OG roommate known for staying true to herself and being unapologetically authentic. She is a successful publicist and founder of Hubb House PR. Hubbard is currently 34 years of age and recently opened about filming during a pandemic. She stated that she is excited to see how audiences react to the fifth season of the reality show, where the cast came up with different ideas, games, and themes parties. Lindsay has around 290k followers on Instagram.

Also Read | Khichdi Cast: List Of Actors And The Characters They Played In The Comedy Film

Carl Radke

According to Bravo TV, Carl Radke is an actor and entrepreneur, known for Grace Note, Silo: Edge of the Real World, and Bumbld. After years of sales positions, he currently runs Sales and Business Development for Loverboy, a start-up hard tea company created by his best friend Kyle. Carl was recently in the news for opening up about his alcohol drinking habits and stated that he now drinks in moderation, after season 4 of Summer House. Radke has 198k followers on Instagram.

Also Read | 'Hindi Medium' Cast Boasts Of Irrfan Khan And Saba Qamar Among Others | Read Details

Hannah Berner

According to Bravo TV, Hannah Berner is an actor and comedian, known for her work in Eye Candy, Sleepwalk with Me, Betches Sup among others. Brooklyn native Berner is a comedian, co-host of Bravo’s Chat Room, and host of the hit podcast Berning in Hell where she interviews fellow comedians, reality stars, and entrepreneurs about their personal demons and insecurities. She also co-hosts the new podcast, Giggly Squad, with a fellow roommate and best friend, Paige DeSorbo. Hannah has around 457k followers on Instagram.

Image Credits: Kyle Cooke Official Instagram Account

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.