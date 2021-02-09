Cast Of ICarly: From Miranda To Jerry, Where Are The Cast Members Now?

iCarly is an American television show that aired on Nickelodeon for about five years. The sitcom revolves around a teenager, Carly Shay who creates a web show with her friends and becomes an internet sensation soon. However, after becoming an internet sensation, the normal teenage life of the whole group becomes a mess and their newfound fame puts them in odd situations. Miranda Cosgrove, Jenette McCurdy, Nathan Kress, and Jerry Trainor were a part of the cast of Icarly.

Here is what the cast of iCarly are up to

Miranda Cosgrove as Carly Shay

Miranda Cosgrove played the main lead of the show. She has lent her voice for several projects like the series of Despicable Me movies and A Mouse Tale. She has also starred in the music video of Marshmello called Happier. Recently, she was seen in a film called North Hollywood. She also did a cameo in the Television show called The Goldbergs as Elana Reid. She is very active on Instagram and other social media platforms.

Jenette McCurdy as Sam Puckett

Jenette McCurdy was also a part of the iCarly cast. She also played the main role as the lead of the Icarly spin-off show called Sam and Cat. She was last seen in films playing the role of Peggy in a short film called The First Lady. McCurdy in March 2019, revealed in an article published by The Huffington Post that she had suffered from anorexia, and later bulimia nervosa, from age 11.

Nathan Kress as Freddie Benson

Nathan Kress did not stay only as an actor but he also directed some movies. In 2015, he made his first directorial debut with Henry Danger. He even directed six episodes of Game Shakers. He also lent his voice to the character of Wedge Antilles in the Disney XD animated series, Star Wars Rebels. In 2019, he started a podcast with Brett Davern called the RadioActive Dads.

Jerry Trainor as Spencer Shay

Jerry Trainor is now a comedian as well as an actor. He has been a part of many Television shows. He was last seen in Apocalypse Goals and Bunk'd. He is all set to do a voice role in an upcoming show called The Loud House. He even won three awards for his role in iCarly.

Noah Munck as Gibby

Noah Munck who played the role of Gibby as a part of the iCarly cast is now a music producer as well as a YouTube personality. He was also seen in the ABC comedy series called The Goldbergs. He was last seen in the Dr. Barry episode of Schooled. He even won an Australian Kids Choice Awards for his role in iCarly.

Image Credits - @nathankress Instagram

