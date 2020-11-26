'Jeopardy' TV Show's Ratings Rise Post Demise Of Alex Trebek; Jump By 24 Per Cent: Reports

During the first week after the demise of the long-time host Alex Trebek, the syndicated game show Jeopardy’s ratings grew drastically in the last seven months. According to Hollywood Reporter, Alex, who died at the age of 80 on November 8, continued to host the show even during his treatment for advanced pancreatic cancer. In the upcoming episodes, the viewers will get to watch the episodes Alex taped through January which will give them a few months to view his final on-camera work.

Jeopardy's ratings rise high

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Jeopardy saw a jump of 24 percent in the viewership with an average of 10.05 million daily viewers for its weekday episodes in comparison to the season average of 8.1 million. The last time the syndicated game show topped 10 million viewers in a week was in the month of April. Jeopardy which led all syndicated programming for the week has the Wheel of Fortune show topping at second place by around 8,70,000 people.

Alex's final episodes to be aired in the first week of Jan'21

As per the reports by The Hollywood Reporter, Alex’s final episodes will be aired in the week of January 4, 2021, which will be followed by two weeks of repeats of his best works as a tribute on the show. The show has not yet announced any permanent host after the demise of Alex Trebek. The winning player will be the first in a series of guest hosts starting January 11, 2021.

Jeopardy, an American game show created by Merv Griffin, has around 8,000 episodes aired. The show is produced by Sony Pictures Television. It has won a record of 39 Daytime Emmy Awards and a Peabody Award. The show has gained global recognition and has regional adaptations in many countries. Alex Trebek hosted the classic show for 37 years from 1984 until 2020. Apart from Jeopardy, Alex also hosted The Wizard of Odds, Double Dare, High Rollers, Battlestars, Classic Concentratioin and To Tell the Truth.

