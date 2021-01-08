After Marion Ramsey's Passing; A Look At Her Illustrious Career

Marion Ramsey was one of the most popular actors based in America, who also had a career in singing. While she has worked in several different projects in her acting career, she was most popularly known as Police Academy’s Marion Ramsey. Coming as a piece of unfortunate news for many, the veteran actor has passed away in her home in Los Angeles. She had been associated with a number of television shows and her acting career spanned for more than four decades. Here are more details on Marion Ramsey’s death and her acting career.

Marion Ramsey's acting career and death

The death of the veteran actor was announced by her management company called Roger Paul Inc. Even while the cause of her death has not been revealed, the actor had remained ill in her last few days, according to Deadline. Born in 1947, the actor was 73 years old at the time of her death. Prior to her career in television and films, Marion was also a stage actor. After spending some time as a stage actor, she finally made her first major television debut in the show called The Jeffersons in 1976. She made a brief guest appearance in the show, which was recognised.

However, the role that she was the most remembered for, Police Academy, came later in the year 1984. She had a brief run with the show, having appeared in a total of six seasons. She was thus associated with her role in Police Academy for a total of six years. She also appeared in a few television films as well, including Lavalantula and 2 Lava 2 Lantula! and so on. She also appeared in another popular television show called Modern Family.

Her final few roles came in Vendetta in 2017 and When I Sing in 2018, with the latter being her final role. Her short career in music has seen her write and sing a few songs and briefly worked with Haras Fyre. Even though she was not seen in any leading role of a massively successful show, her long work in the field had made her a popular face on television.

