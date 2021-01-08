'Joker' Becomes The 'most Watched' Movie On UK Entertainment List 2020

Joker released in 2019, starring Joaquin Phoenix tops the chart of the U.K. home entertainment title of 2020 according to British Association for Screen Entertainment (BASE). While people were asked to stay at home due to COVID-19, more than 1.4 million copies of the movie were sold across the disc, electronic sell-through (EST) and TVOD (transactional video-on-demand). This makes the movie, 'the most-watched' movie in the year 2020.

Also Read: How Joaquin Phoenix's extreme weight loss for 'Joker' led him to a 'disorder'

The movie collected around $1.07bn (£788m) at the world box office. The film is directed by Todd Phillip who took the DC comic character to a new level. Another film which featured the same character was The Dark Knight Rises. In the movie, the character was played by Heath Ledger.

Joker becomes the most popular UK home entertainment title

According to reports in British Association for Screen Entertainment, Joker is at the value of £3.3bn, which is 26% more of the original collection. All of this happened due to the people sitting at home and spending money on downloads. They spent £194m on digital film downloads. Warner Bros. is now taking it to the digital platform for the release of their movies. They released Wonder Woman 1984 on HBO Max and was also available as video on demand. Other than Joker, BASE went on to release the name of movies on the basis of genre.

Also Read: Jared Leto as Joker was originally not included in Zack Snyder's 'Justice League' story

In the horror genre, It: Chapter Two was the most popular. In comedy, Last Christmas was leading and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker always was leading for sci-fi. Frozen 2 became the biggest family film, followed by Apollo for the category of the documentary. On the other hand, Downton Abbey movie won in the drama category.

Joker's awards

Joker is a DC character who is the antagonist of the famous superhero Batman. The movie focuses on mentally troubled comedian Arthur Fleck who is mistreated by society. As he is continuously mistreated, he decides to revolt against them and ends up killing people. The movie runs for 2 hours 2 mins and is crime-drama. Joker cast includes Robert De Niro, Zazie Beetz, Frances Conroy, Brett Cullen, Glenn Fleshler, Bill Camp, Shea Whigham, and Marc Maron. With such a brilliant star cast, the movie received several awards.

Also Read: Jared Leto compares the Joker to his 'The Little Things' character

Joaquin Phoenix won Oscar for the Best Actor, a BAFTA Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role, a Critics' Choice Movie Award for Best Actor, a Golden Globe Award for Best Actor – Motion Picture Drama, and a Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role. The film was also nominated for eleven awards including Best Picture which was more than the nominations of The Dark Knight Rises. Joker won around 110 awards in total of 221 nominations.

Also Read: 'Batman: The Killing Joke' ending explained: How did an engineer transform into Joker?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.