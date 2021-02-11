'After We Fell' Movie Cast: Actors And The Characters They Portray In The Romantic Drama

After We Fell is an upcoming 2021 movie and is the third installment in the After movie series directed by Roger Kumble and written by Anna Todd and Mario Celaya. It is based on the 2014 new adult fiction novel of the same name by Todd, and the second part of the movie series released last year and was called After We Collided. The movies revolve around the love story of a young couple named Hardin and Tessa and how they overcome roadblocks in their relationship.

Also Read | Elisabeth Moss Joins Cast Of Barry Levinson's Film On The Making Of 'The Godfather'

After We Fell movie cast

Josephine Langford

The After We Fell cast includes Josephine Langford as the lead, playing the character of Tessa Young. Langford is an Australian actor and is mostly known for the After movie series. Josephine has appeared in several short films like Sex Ed, When Separating, and Gypsy Blood. She made her screen debut in the 2017 indie film titled Pulse, which screened at film festivals. Lanford went on to star in a supporting role in the American horror film titled Wish Upon alongside Joey King and made her television debut with Wolf Creek. In 2019, Langford also appeared in the American horror anthology web television series Into the Dark as Clair.

Also Read | 'The Godfather: Making Of Movie' Gets Oscar Isaac And Jake Gyllenhaal As The Leads

Hero Fiennes Tiffin

After We Fell movie cast also stars Hero Fiennes Tiffin as the male lead opposite Langford. He portrays the character of Hardin Scott in the romantic drama film. Hero is an English actor and model and has played the character of 11-year-old Tom Riddle, the young version of the antagonist Lord Voldemort, in the film Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince. His popular works include The Silencing, Possession with Intent to Supply, Private Peaceful, The Tunnel, Cleaning Up among others.

Also Read | Armie Hammer Exits 'The Offer', A Series About The Making Of 'The Godfather'

Chance Perdomo

The star cast of After We Fell has Chance Perdomo playing the role of Landon Gibson. Perdomo is an American-born English actor and has appeared in Killed by My Debt and played Ambrose Spellman on the Netflix series Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. Chance has appeared in several films like Longfield Drive, The Importance of Skin, and television series like Midsomer Murders, Hetty Feather, and Shakespeare & Hathaway: Private Investigators.

Louise Lombard

The cast of After We Fell movie will have Louise Lombard portray the character of Trish Daniels. Lombard is an English actor and known for her roles as Evangeline Eliott in the BBC drama series The House of Eliott and Sofia Curtis in the CBS drama series CSI: Crime Scene Investigation. Her popular movies include Tale of the Mummy, My Kingdom, Countdown, Hidalgo, Shadow Wolves among others.

Also Read | Armie Hammer Breaks Silence On 'vicious' Claims; Speaks On Exit From 'Shotgun Wedding'

Image Credits: Josephine Langford Official Instagram Account

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.