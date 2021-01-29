Armie Hammer Exits 'The Offer', A Series About The Making Of 'The Godfather'

The Godfather is one of the most acclaimed films of all time. A series, The Offer, is in development which depicts how the movie came to fruition. Armie Hammer was to play a pivotal role in the show, but he has now opted out of it.

Armie Hammer exits making of The Godfather drama series

Variety has recently reported that Armie Hammer has left The Offer, an upcoming Paramount Plus series that tells the behind the scenes story of the making of The Godfather. He was attached to the show in early December in the role of Al Ruddy, who produced the multiple Academy Award-winning film back in 1972. The 10-episode series details Ruddy’s experience of working on the iconic movie. The reason behind Hammer’s departure has not been revealed yet. The search for a new series lead is currently underway.

Making of The Godfather drama series is the second project that Armie Hammer has exited. A few weeks ago, he dropped out of Shotgun Wedding, a romantic comedy film co-starring Jennifer Lopez. It was after a series of unverified Instagram direct messages allegedly written by Hammer leaked online. The messages had graphic sexual fantasies, including cannibalism. The actor denied the allegations and called them “bulls**t” claims. He noted that the social media fuss around those messages is “vicious and spurious online attacks” against him. Josh Duhamel has replaced Hammer in the film.

Michael Tolkin (The Player, Escape at Dannemora) serves as writer and executive producer on The Offer. Al Ruddy, Nikki Toscano, and Leslie Grief also executively produce the show. It will be bankrolled by Paramount Television Studios for its streaming service. The making of The Godfather drama series is one of the several big projects announced back in September when ViacomCBS revealed they were reimagining the streaming service CBC All Access to Paramount Plus.

Upcoming Armie Hammer's movies include Crisis and Death on the Nile. The trailer of Crisis was recently released featuring Gary Oldman, Evangeline Lilly, Luke Evans, and others. It is a dramatic thriller film directed by Nicholas Jarecki. On the other hand, multi-starrer Death on the Nile is a mystery thriller helmed by Kenneth Branagh. Next Goal Wins is also on the list of upcoming Armie Hammer's movies.

