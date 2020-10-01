'The Godfather: Making Of Movie' Gets Oscar Isaac And Jake Gyllenhaal As The Leads

The Godfather is considered one of the best movies in the history of cinema. The makers have previously announced that a project is in development that shows the making of the classic film. Titled as Francis And The Godfather, the movie has now got its two lead actors.

Oscar Isaac and Jake Gyllenhaal in The Godfather making of movie

Deadline recently reported that Oscar Isaac and Jake Gyllenhaal will star in Francis And The Godfather. The project focuses on the making of 1972’s classic The Godfather. It is said that Isaac will portray the character of director Francis Ford Coppola, while Gyllenhaal will essay producer Robert Evans.

Barry Levinson will direct the film. It is based on the Black List script by Andrew Farotte that was redeveloped by Levinson. The project will focus on the legendary and wild battle that went into shooting The Godfather. It is produced by Echo Lake Entertainment’s Mike Marcus, Doug Mankoff and Andrew Spaulding, along with Kevin Turen, Jon Levin and Baltimore Picture’s Jason Sosnoff. The worldwide rights are handled by Endeavor Content and FilmNation.

The making of the highly anticipated The Godfather was not easy. Francis Ford Coppola, who was 31-year-old at that time, was determined to convince Robert Evans and the studio to allow him to shoot in New York, set in the time period of the novel which would become a big bestseller. The original Mario Puzo script was set in contemporary Kansas City.

The casting of Marlon Brando as a mob family leader Don Corleone was among the many debates. The actor was not seen in hit films in years. Al Pacino as Michael Corleone was also in discussion. At that time, Robert Evans just stepped in the shoes as a producer after a career as an actor. He had pressures of his own as the studio was in danger of shutting down. There were also the uneasy discussions with real mobsters who were not pleased to have their business being aired in a major studio movie, reports Deadline.

After all the madness that went behind-the-scenes, The Godfather turned out to be the most successful project. It earned several accolades, including eleven nominations at the 45th Academy Awards. It won an Oscar for Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Actor for Marlon Brando who refused to accept the award. Made on budget of around $7 million, the film reportedly collected more than $250 million at the worldwide box office.

