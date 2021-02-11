Elisabeth Moss Joins Cast Of Barry Levinson's Film On The Making Of 'The Godfather'

Francis And The Godfather is an upcoming drama directed by Barry Levinson. It shows the legendary and wild battles that went into the making of 1972 classic The Godfather. The project has Oscar Isaac and Jake Gyllenhaal starring in the lead roles. Now a new female member has been added to the cast.

Elisabeth Moss boards Barry Levinson's Making of the Godfather project

Deadline recently reported that two-time Emmy and two-time Golden Globe winner Elisabeth Moss has joined the team of upcoming Barry Levinson movie about the making of The Godfather. She is set to play Eleanor Coppola, wife of Francis Ford Coppola. Moss joins previously announced actors, Oscar Isaac and Jake Gyllenhaal for the project. Isaac will essay the character of director Francis Ford Coppola, while Gyllenhaal will portray producer Robert Evans.

On the inclusion of Elisabeth Moss in the project, Barry Levinson said that he wanted to work with her for a long time. He stated that he “could not” be more excited about the actor joining the movie. The filmmaker mentioned that every performance of Moss is nothing short of exceptional.

Elizabeth Moss is known for her work on projects like Girl, Interrupted, The Missing, The Attic, Chuck, Us, Mad Men, and others. She was recently seen in acclaimed movies like Shirley and The Invisible Man. Her upcoming film includes The French Dispatch directed by Wes Anderson, and Next Goals Wins helmed by Taika Waititi. Moss is currently in production on The Handmaid’s Tale season 4, where she will also be making her directorial debut.

Francis And The Godfather is based on the Black List script by Andrew Farotte that was redeveloped by Barry Levinson. It is produced by Echo Lake Entertainment’s Mike Marcus, Doug Mankoff, and Andrew Spaulding, along with Kevin Turen, Jon Levin, and Baltimore Picture’s Jason Sosnoff. The worldwide rights are handled by Endeavor Content and FilmNation. There were several battles that went behind-the-scenes in the making of The Godfather. After all the hardship, the movie turned out to be a blockbuster at the box office with multiple accolades, including eleven nominations at the 45th Academy Awards.

