Backstreet Boys' AJ McLean Reveals His First Time On Cocaine & His 'surrender Moment'

Backstreet Boys' AJ McLean opened up to a media portal and revealed the first time he tried cocaine. The American singer has been vocal about his struggle with substance abuse in the past and has given vivid details about his lifestyle when he was an addict. He recently revealed that the first time he tried one of the hard drugs was the night before he filmed for the music video The Call.

When AJ McLean was high on drugs

In an interview with People, AJ McLean revealed that he was introduced to cocaine the night that they shot the video for The Call. He said, "It was the first time I ever tried it because it was a late-night shoot.

AJ revealed that when he sat in the makeup chair on the sets, he was freaking out. He was told by everyone around him that he needs to stop and should not tell the world that he is on drugs right now. AJ hid the news for 18 months before his family, the boys, his real friends found out about it. The singer revealed that for months he did not see the sunlight as he would go to bed at dawn and wake up at dusk.

McLean revealed that he would use drugs to cover up his insecurities and to numb his pain. However, he told the portal that, “It does not work that way”. In 2001, the singer sought treatment for the first time, but he fell in and out of sobriety for the next many years. He revealed to the portal that it was his bandmates who encouraged him back in 2001 to take help and quit drugs.

AJ McLean told the portal that while all the boys from the band intervened, Kevin’s words hit him hard. According to the reports in the media portal, Kevin told him if he does not quit drugs, “I will never trust you again. You’re dead to me”. The singer got the final awakening call 10 months ago, when he returned home drunk.

Aj McLean's surrender moment

His wife did not let him spend time with their daughters Ava (age 6) and Lyric (age 3). AJ’s wife Rochelle and he had an agreement that if he ever smelled of alcohol, he won’t be allowed to play with his daughters. AJ described that the moment Lyric, age 3, told him, “You don’t smell like my daddy,” he “felt disgusting” and that “was my moment of surrender. That was the moment I dropped to my knees and I said, 'God, I cannot do this on my own. I can't. I have tried and I have failed miserably. So help a brother out.”

Image credits: AJ McLean Instagram

