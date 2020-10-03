Re-imagining Sathyaraj's 'Mersal' In Bollywood, Can You See Ajay Devgn Play DC Rathnavel?

Mersal is a 2015 Tamil action thriller directed by Atlee. The plot revolves around two brothers Vetri and Maaran. While the latter is a renowned doctor known for helping the poor, the former is a magician. They are also biological brothers unbeknownst to them which is why they look similar.

Vetri takes the advantage of this fact and kidnaps Maaran holding him hostage while he himself goes on his murder spree posing as Maaran. The top targets in his list are Dr Daniel and Dr Arjun, two corrupt officers who had killed their mother out of greed by performing an unnecessary caesarean while she was about to deliver Vetri. Their father was also killed by one of Daniel’s henchman while trying to avenge the death of his wife. If this movie is remade in Bollywood, here’s a list of actors who can play the lead characters perfectly.

Maaran/Vetri/ Vetrimaaran- Hrithik Roshan

Maaran is a popular doctor who helps treat the needy and poor people without charging too much fees. Meanwhile, Vetri is his younger brother who is a magician by profession. Vetrimaaran is the father of the two boys who gets killed when he goes to avenge his wife’s death. The three characters have been played by the same actor. Known for being one of the greatest action heroes of Bollywood and having played dual roles before, Hrithik Roshan seems just the actor for these roles.

Image credit: Joesph_Vijay_chandrasekhar_fans Instagram, Hrithik Roshan Instagram

Dr Daniel- Anil Kapoor

He is one of the corrupt doctors who was in league with another and performed an unnecessary caesarean on Vetrimaaran’s wife to extract more money out of them. However, due to excessive blood loss , she dies. Anil Kapoor seems ideal for this character.

Image credit: SJ Surya Instagram, Anil Kapoor Instagram

Dr Arjun- Anupam Kher

He is the accomplice of Dr Daniel in the death of Vetrimaaran’s wife. The two of them had been appointed as the head doctors of the local hospital that Vetrimaaran had constructed in his village. Anupam Kher seems perfect to essay this role.

Image credit: south.films Instagram, Anupam Kher Instagram

Tara- Vaani Kapoor

She is Maaran’s fiancée and also works as a media reporter. With great chemistry with Hrithik Roshan and good acting skills, Vaani Kapoor might be able to pull off this role.

Image credit: Samantha Akkineni Instagram, Vaani Kapoor Instagram

Anupallavi- Kangana Ranaut

She is Vetri’s love interest who also works as his assistant in the magician stunts. However, an unknown fact about her is that she is also a doctor and had helped Vetri kill Dr Arjun during a magic act. Kangana Ranaut seems perfect to play this role in a remake.

Image credit: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram, Kangana Ranaut Instagram

DC Rathnavel- Ajay Devgn

He is the police inspector who is in charge of the murder case pressed against Vetri. Known for being a good actor, Ajay Devgn seems ideal for the role

Image credit: Sibi Sathyaraj Instagram, Ajay Devgn Instagram

