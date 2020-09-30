Did You Know Ajay Devgn & Kajol Won Rs. 1 Crore On 'Kaun Banega Crorepati'?

Actor and host Amitabh Bachchan’s game show Kaun Banega Crorepati kick-started its 12th season since Monday, September 28. Although most of its rules remained unchanged, however, the brand new show has witnessed slight changes due to the ongoing spread of the contagious COVID-19 pandemic.

Every year, Kaun Banega Crorepati’s hot seat extends a warm welcome to several eminent stars of the Bollywood film fraternity, but can you guess the first celebrity couple who won the jackpot prize of a whopping Rs.1 crore?

Which celebrity couple went on to win Rs. 1 crore in Kaun Banega Crorepati?

During Kaun Banega Crorepati season 2, the show welcomed Kajol and Ajay Devgn on the hot seat. The episode saw the elite couple sustaining till the very end and winning the jackpot prize. This made them the first celebrity guests to win the amount of Rs. 1 crore. In the show’s history, viewers have seen the appearance of several celebrity guests, who play the game to support a certain cause. Last season, all the guests who visited the show were accompanied by social activists and raised funds for their respective causes.

Speaking about the brand new season of the show, Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 did not open to studio audiences, this year. Following the protocols laid down by the officials, social distancing has been given the utmost importance by the makers. Although most of the rules and lifelines of the game are kept the same, this season Audience Poll is completely omitted.

Viewers know that whenever contestants chose to seek help from the audience using their lifeline, everyone present in the studio were obliged to help them through a voting poll process. Since this year the show will not have an in-studio audience the option is now changed to ‘Video a Friend’ option. The other three lifelines 50-50, Flip The Question, and Ask The Expert have remained the same.

What is the pattern of the show?

The game show features, host Amitabh Bachchan asking the contestants a series of questions based on general knowledge and current affairs. With every correct answer, the contestants win a certain cash prize, which enables them to lead to the jackpot question. The contestants can quit the game mid-way if they are unsure of their answers.

