Akon Finalises The Paperwork For His City, Akon City; Check Details

Akon is one of the most popular rappers and musicians in the industry today. He has received several accolades for his contribution to the global music industry including five Grammy Awards nominations as well. Apart from his success as a musician, Akon has been keeping himself busy with something else as well. Read on to find more about Akon's news:

Akon to launch his own city

Akon recently took to social media to announce something special to his fans. He revealed that the final paperwork for his city, Akon City has been finalised. He also said that the city is based in his hometown, Senegal. The singer had previously in various interviews revealed that he has plans to launch something similar. However, his latest social media updates make things official for fans.

According to reports, Akon City will be the country’s first Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) city. The city is reportedly in very close proximity to the international airport. Akon City will also trade in its own cryptocurrency, Akoin.

Akon City has been built on the two acres of land that was gifted to the singer by the President of Senegal. The city will have all amenities including colleges, schools, an airport and a sports stadium. In 2014, Akon stepped down from music to work on the Akon Lighting Africa project that provided electricity to almost 15 countries in Africa. He is simultaneously also working with his charitable organisation, Konfidence Foundation to help the underprivileged children in Africa.

Akon was born into a Muslim family in St. Louis. However, he spent a considerable amount of time in Senegal during his childhood. He even calls Senegal to be his “hometown”. Akon then moved to New Jersey at the age of seven. However, he has always had a special place in his heart for Senegal.

