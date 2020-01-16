Pierce Brosnan's Appearances In Films As Iconic Agent James Bond 007

James Bond is among the most popular movie characters. Sean Connery was the first actor to portray Bond in the 1962 film Dr. No. Later, several actors had played the role and one of them is Pierce Brosnan, who was the sixth person to don the intelligent agent. Read to know about the films where Brosnan was seen as Bond.

Pierce Brosnan as James Bond

GoldenEye

Pierce Brosnan portrayed the character of James Bond for the first time in 1995, GoldenEye. Years after a friend and fellow 00 agents are killed on a joint mission, a secret space-based weapons program known as "GoldenEye" is stolen. James Bond sets out to stop a Russian crime syndicate from using the weapon. Brosnan received appreciation from the audience. He was seen by many as the quintessential James Bond in appearance and manner. Displaying an air of coolness, elegance, and grace which made him believable as an international playboy, if not purely as an assassin.

Tomorrow Never Dies

Released in 1997, Pierce Brosnan reprised his role as the MI6 agent in Tomorrow Never Dies. James Bond sets out to stop a media mogul's plan to induce war between China and the U.K in order to obtain exclusive global media coverage. The movie received mixed reviews but earned well at the box office. The film opened on the same day in the US as Titanic. Due to that, it was the only one of Pierce Brosnan's Bond films not to open at number one at the box office. However, as per reports, it opened at the second spot and was the fourth-highest grossing film of the year.

The World Is Not Enough

After the success of the first two films, The World Is Not Enough stars Pierce Brosnan as 007 for the third time. James Bond uncovers a nuclear plot while protecting an oil heiress from her former kidnapper, an international terrorist who can't feel pain. The movie got mix reviews for the plot. The film did fare at the worldwide box office. It was the first Eon-produced Bond film to be officially released, instead of the original owner. According to reports, Brosnan was signed to play the role in three films, with an option on a fourth.

Die Another Day

Pierce Brosnan returned to play James Bond for the fourth and final time in Die Another Day. James Bond is sent to investigate the connection between a North Korean terrorist and a diamond mogul, who is funding the development of an international space weapon. It received mix reviews from the critics. The film marked the James Bond franchise's 40th anniversary. It includes references to each of the preceding films. Die Another Day was the highest-grossing James Bond film up to that time.

