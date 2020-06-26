Akshay Kumar's Co-star Shanthipriya Wants To Be A Part Of 'Bigg Boss 14'?

Ever since Bigg Boss 13 ended, the hype around the next season Bigg Boss 14 has started making rounds on the internet. According to a news portal, actor Shanthipriya, who was seen in the debut film Saugandh alongside Akshay Kumar, may turn out to be one of the contestants in the Bigg Boss 14. However, there has been no official news about the same.

During a recent interview with a news portal, the Veerta actor revealed that she wants to be a part of Bigg Boss 14. She further said that BB14 is one of the most liked shows and who would not want to be a part of Bigg Boss 14. She emphasised that she would love to be a part of the reality show. Well, whether Shanthipriya is actually taking part in the show or not, will only be known once the candidates' official list is sent out by the makers.

Also read | Bigg Boss 13's Shefali Jariwala Flaunts Her Abs On IG, Says Lockdown Workout Has Paid Off

About the actor

The actor has appeared in many hit films alongside Mithun Chakraborty such as Mere Sajana Saath Nibhana, Phool Aur Angaar, and Meherbaan. She was also seen in the 2002 television sci-fi epic Aaryamaan – Brahmaand Ka Yodha opposite Mukesh Khanna. She is the younger sibling of actor Bhanupriya and has been a part of Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi language movies. In the year 1988, the actor made her debut in acting with the Tamil film Enga Ooru Pattukaran.

Also read | Bigg Boss 13's Shehnaaz Gill Shares An Intense Pic; Gives A Perfect Reply To Haters

About Bigg Boss 13

Dil Se Dil Tak actor Sidharth Shukla won the BB13 title and took home the trophy. As per reports, Salman Khan is coming back as the host of the show for the 11th year. After the end of BB13, there have been several reports that the groundwork for Season 14 of Bigg Boss has already begun. The buzz around Bigg Boss 14 is growing bigger and better with each passing day, making avid BB fans curious to watch the fourteenth season of the controversial reality show. Right from the news of Salman Khan preparing to film the BB 14 promo from his Panvel farmhouse during the lockdown to the names approached for the reality show, fans and viewers are very excited about the show and can't wait to know more about it.

Also read | Vikas Gupta Shares A Throwback Video From 'Bigg Boss 13' On Instagram; Watch

Also read | 'Bigg Boss 13's Paras Chhabra Restyles Akanksha Puri's Tattoo On His Wrist

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.