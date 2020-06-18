'Bigg Boss 13's Paras Chhabra Restyles Akanksha Puri's Tattoo On His Wrist

As per recent reports, Bigg Boss 13's Paras Chhabra has removed ex-girlfriend Akanksha Puri's named tattoo from his hand. Moreover, Paras Chhabra has replaced the tattoo with Bigg Boss' eye. Paras spoke to a leading news daily and revealed that Bigg Boss has given him a lot and he feels a strong connection with the show.

Furthermore, in the same interview, Paras Chhabra exclaimed that during his stay inside the Bigg Boss 13 house, he learned about a lot of things that were happening outside on the personal front. Bigg Boss' eye opened his eye, Chhabra added. Paras revealed that his connection with the show is why he decided to get the famous eye inked on his wrist in replacement of his old tattoo. Chhabra also said that it took him two hours to modify the tattoo.

Additionally, Bigg Boss 13's Paras also revealed that he is unlikely to get anyone's name inked on his body ever again. Paras added that he wants to break free from his previous relationship and any memory attached to it. Paras concluded by saying that he doesn’t think he will get a name inked on his body anymore.

Paras Chhabra's relationship with Akanksha Puri became the talk of the town after his little merry moments with Mahira Sharma caught many eyeballs during their stint in the Bigg Boss 13 house. Paras reportedly decided to call it quits soon after his stint in Bigg Boss 13 came to an end. Paras had also spoken about how Akanksha pressurised him into getting a tattoo of her name. Paras Chhabra had earlier in an interview revealed that he wanted to replace the tattoo, but he got busy with Mujhse Shaadi Karoge and then the lockdown was imposed.

Akanksha Puri's reaction

Reports have it that Akanksha Puri also had Paras’ name inked on her wrist. However, earlier this year in February, Akanksha Puri too got her tattoo modified. When a news portal asked Puri about Paras' restyled tattoo, she expressed that she is not bothered by his gesture of removing her name.

