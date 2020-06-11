Vikas Gupta Shares A Throwback Video From 'Bigg Boss 13' On Instagram; Watch

Vikas Gupta, who had earlier been a part of Bigg Boss 11, recently shared some throwback memories from his brief journey in Bigg Boss house through a video clip. The video is from Vikas’ first morning inside the house and sees everyone jumping in the pool. Right from contestants like Paras Chhabra and Shefali Jariwala to Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill, almost every housemate is seen enjoying some pool time. One can see how Vikas pushes everyone in the pool and all housemates dance to the song Desi Girl. In many episodes, fans saw how Vikas shared a great bond with every one and this TBT video is proof of that. Take a look at the video uploaded by Vikas on his Instagram handle.

What cannot be missed in this funny video is Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla’s sweet argument with Shehnaaz Gill. During the show, Shehnaaz expressed her feelings for Sid many times, but Sid did not reciprocate it on the show. In the clip, while they continue to have a sweet little fight, Vikas is seen asking Sid to be a bit kind to Gill, who is head-over-heels in love with him.

Captioning the video, Vikas wrote, “This I think was my favourite morning in the #bigboss house this year. Do you know why? I am glad I came to the house #throwbackthursday #biggboss13 #vikasgupta #sidharthshukla #shehnaazgill #shefalizariwala #rashmidesai #shefalibagga #paraschhabra #mahirasharma #madhurimatuli #lostsouls #sidhearts #Sidnaaz and wish me luck for today”.

All About Bigg Boss 13

The thirteenth season of Bigg Boss was one of the most-loved and watched seasons. The show broke not only many records but also received immense love from all the Bigg Boss fans. The show kick-started in September last year and concluded this February. The show saw Sidharth Shukla emerging as the winner followed by Asim Riaz, Rashami Desai and Arti Singh as the runners up. The 13th season of the show also had a few contestants like Vikas Gupta, Hina Khan, and many others from the previous seasons to up the entertainment quotient.

