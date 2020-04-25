On Al Pacino's Birthday, Here Are Some His Best Collaborations With Robert De Niro

Veteran actor Al Pacino celebrates his 80th birthday today, i.e March 25, 2020. Though the years, Al Pacino has featured in over 61 Hollywood titles and impressed fans with his acting skills. One of the most celebrated on-screen collaborations of all time has undoubtedly been one of Robert De Niro and Al Pacino.

The two talented actors have featured in a number of films together which have turned out to be a critical and commercial success. Read below to know some of Al Pacino and Robert De Niro's best films together.

The Godfather: Part II (1974)

1974 film The Godfather: Part II marked the first creative collaboration between Al Pacino and Robert De Niro. The Francis Ford Coppola film has an IMDB score of 9.0 and is regarded as one of the best crime films ever made in the history of cinema. Interestingly, Pacino and De Niro do not appear together in the film but deliver their superior acting performance in their individual story arcs.

Heat (1995)

After a 21 year gap since The Godfather: Part II, Al Pacino and Robert De Niro featured in a film together titled Heat which was also a crime-thriller based on robberies in Los Angeles. The film also earned a worldwide box office collection of $186 million along with major critical acclaim. The 1995 film stands at a rating of 8.2 on IMDB.

Righteous Kill (2008)

Righteous Kill turned out to be a major letdown for fans as anticipation for Robert De Niro and Al Pacino coming back together for a film was reportedly very high. But, the crime-drama film turned out to be a critical and commercial failure. It was made on a reported budget of $60 million and earned only $40 million on the USA box office.

The Irishman (2019)

3 hours 29 minutes long film The Irishman garnered a total of ten nominations at the Oscars this year around. The film features an ageing hitman Frank Sheeran played by Robert De Niro recalling his life events with his Jimmy Hoffa played by Al Pacino. Directed by Martin Scorsese, The Irishman is considered to be one of the best collaboration between Pacino and De Niro.

