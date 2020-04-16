Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro Offer Fans A Walk-on Movie Role For 'All In Challenge'

Leonardo DiCaprio has been one of the most vocal and influential stars working in the entertainment industry right now. The actor has worked towards spreading awareness about environment conservation and has now helped in launching a food fund for people in America during the Coronavirus outbreak. Now, it is revealed that Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro will be offering a chance for one fan to get a walk-on role in their upcoming feature film titled Killers of the Flower Moon.

Also read: When Leonardo DiCaprio was impressed by Brad Pitt; check full details

Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro's All In Challenge

Also read: Leonardo DiCaprio's best scenes from the movie 'The Departed'

Both Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro took part in The All In Challenge which was initiated by Michael Rubin. The All In Challenge features various stars from Hollywood coming in collaboration to raise funds for the elderly, frontline workers and children amid the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. Once a star accepts the All In Challenge, they have to nominate other celebrities further.

Also read: How Kate Winslet broke the ice with Leonardo DiCaprio for 'Titanic' drawing scene

.For a chance to win and be a part of Killers of the Flower Moon. People need to donate for the cause via All In Challenge's official website. The charity was launched on April 1, 2020, and since then has raised over $13 million to help families in the USA get access to food. Ellen DeGeneres has pledged to donate $1 Million for the cause whereas Matthew McConaughey has promised one lucky fan to have a chance to watch a football game with his family.

Also read: Sara Ali Khan shares who she is really thinking about, says it's not Leonardo DiCaprio

Also read: Robert De Niro & Jennifer Lopez share heartfelt messages to hospital workers of New York

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.