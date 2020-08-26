Unseen Pic Of The Day: Young Al Pacino Looks Completely Unrecognisable

Recently, an unseen picture of Hollywood actor Al Pacino, popularly known for his role in The Godfather, has been making rounds on the internet. The picture of the actor is shared by one of the fan pages and has already garnered several likes. This post is sure to leave fans stunned as the actor looks completely unrecognisable in it.

In the first picture, the actor can be seen sitting on a chair, smoking and reading a book. It seems as if the actor is reading a script for his film. Al Pacino can be seen sporting a dark coloured shirt along with black trousers. In the other picture, the actor can be seen giving an intense pose. He is seen resting his head on his hand, and the soft lighting perfectly falling on him. The user who posted the photo also wrote, “I love these photos â¤ï¸”. Take a look at the post below.

Seeing this post, fans and netizens could not stop gushing over how good looking the actor used to look during his young days. The post garnered several likes and comments from fans and netizens. Some of the users went on to reveal how they ‘love’ the pictures, while some praised the actor for his good looks and acting skills. One of the users wrote, “Magnifique â¤ï¸”, while the other one wrote, “I love the photograph. I love Al Pacino”. Take a look at a few more comments below.

About the actor

Al Pacino is known to be one of the finest actors of all time. The actor started his career with the movie Me, Natalie in 1969 and went on to gain recognition for a number of movies including Serpico, The Godfather, Dog Day Afternoon, Dick Tracy and many more. Al Pacino received massive recognition for his role in Francis Ford Coppola's The Godfather as Michael Corleone, for which he also earned his first nomination for Oscar.

On the work front

The actor will next be seen in Michael Polish’s Axis Sally alongside Thomas Kretschmann and Mitch Pileggi in pivotal roles. The film is currently in its post-production stage and the release date of the film has not yet been revealed by the makers. Post that, he will also be seen in Michael Radford’s King Lear.

