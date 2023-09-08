Al Pacino's Girlfriend Noor Alfallah Seeks Child Custody After Split From Godfather Star

Al Pacino's girlfriend Noor Alfallah has taken legal action by filing for physical custody of their 3-month-old son, Roman. In documents obtained by People, Alfallah, a 29-year-old producer and graduate of the University of Southern California’s Cinematic School of Artagrees, has requested "reasonable visitation" for the 83-year-old Academy Award winner.

Al Pacino and his girlfriend Noor Alfallah were initially romantically linked in April 2022.

On June 6 this year, they celebrated the arrival of their baby boy.

Child custody battle begins?

Noor Alfallah is also seeking joint legal custody, which would allow Al Pacino to participate in significant decisions regarding their child's upbringing, including medical care and education. Notably, the initial filing did not specify the amount of child support, as California law requires determining each parent's income before ordering support.

(They welcomed their baby boy Roman on June 6th, 2023 | Image: Noor Alfallah/Instagram)

Furthermore, Noor Alfallah has asked the court to compel Al Pacino to cover her legal fees and any associated costs related to the case. Reports indicate that both parties signed a Voluntary Declaration of Parentage (or paternity) six days before Roman's birth. This document establishes a legal parent-child relationship and can be signed either at birth or later, as stated by California Courts.

Al Pacino-Noor Alfallah's amicable public appearance

On a separate note, on Wednesday evening, Pacino and Alfallah were spotted dining at Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles in the company of another couple, according to a source. The couple arrived together and enjoyed dinner side by side, signalling that they may be maintaining an amicable relationship despite the legal proceedings.

Alfallah and Pacino's relationship became public in April 2022. They sparked romance rumours after being photographed together during a dinner outing.

Sources later revealed that the couple had been quietly dating since the pandemic, and in May, Al Pacino's representative confirmed the exciting news of their impending parenthood. This marks the fourth child for Pacino, who shares a daughter, with ex-girlfriend Jan Tarrant and 22-year-old twins, Anton and Olivia, with ex Beverly D'Angelo, with whom he had a relationship from 1997 to 2003.