Harry Potter Fans React To JK Rowling's Tweet About Alan Rickman Aka Severus Snape

Hollywood News

Harry Potter fans could not help reacting to JK Rowling's recent post about Alan Rickman who played the unforgettable character of Severus Snape in the movies

Written By Shruti Mukherjee | Mumbai | Updated On:
harry potter

The Harry Potter series has ended nine years ago, but fans still seem to remember every bit of it. One of the most unforgettable characters in the series is that of Professor Snape played by Alan Rickman. Apparently, it was Rowling herself who had suggested his name for the role and today, on her social media, she expressed how much she misses the star. Fans are also voicing in the same thought. 

Fans reacting to JK Rowling's post on Alan Rickman

harry potter jk rowling alan rickman severus snape alan rickman's death harry potter jk rowling alan rickman severus snape alan rickman's death harry potter jk rowling alan rickman severus snape alan rickman's death harry potter jk rowling alan rickman severus snape alan rickman's death

This thread of reactions was started when a Harry Potter fan from Italy had tweeted that Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2 would air and she was not ready to say goodbye to Severus Snape yet. She also thanked the author for convincing Rickman to play the part because he made the character unforgettable. Replying to her tweet, JK Rowling recalled an incident where she wished Alan Rickman was still alive. Take a look:

Image courtesy: Shutterstock, JK Rowling Twitter

 

 

First Published:
