Harry Potter Fans React To JK Rowling's Tweet About Alan Rickman Aka Severus Snape

The Harry Potter series has ended nine years ago, but fans still seem to remember every bit of it. One of the most unforgettable characters in the series is that of Professor Snape played by Alan Rickman. Apparently, it was Rowling herself who had suggested his name for the role and today, on her social media, she expressed how much she misses the star. Fans are also voicing in the same thought.
I spoke to sir Ian but never got the chance to thank you for speaking at his funeral. To everyone in the wider world he was a star, to us he was more. Our brother. Our mum would have been so proud of the respect he was held in. Thank you again x— Michael Rickman (@welland48) April 7, 2020
Also Read: Harry Potter's J.K. Rowling Remembers Alan Rickman As Severus Snape, Fans Say 'Always'
we all miss Alan.— Lord Voldemort (@LordeVoIdemort) April 7, 2020
Also Read: Alan Rickman's Best Movies That Are A Must-watch; From 'Die Hard' To 'Love, Actually'
I was very lucky to have met him and have this picture I'll treasure for the rest of my life. I miss him every day pic.twitter.com/4aKU1GJTZK— Lessie 🪐 💚 (@YouAreMyBezoar) April 7, 2020
Also Read: JK Rowling Creates Magic Again; Announces Launch Of 'Harry Potter At Home' Digital Hub
April 7, 2020
Also Read: Jude Law And Actors From The Pottermore Universe Narrate New 'Harry Potter' Audiobook
Jo ... you’ve just broken my heart for the night. I remember what I was doing the day I found out Alan had passed away. I was in class, teaching grammar. Some friend texted me. I left school an hour early. Jo, you provided us with a family and Alan was very much a dear one ❤️— Louis (@LouisStevenson9) April 7, 2020
Also Read: 'Harry Potter And The Philosopher's Stone' & Other Books To Read While Travelling
We lost Alan Rickman, but he is living in our hearts.— Omi (@Oma__Anna) April 7, 2020
He was a very good Professor Snape
/* pic.twitter.com/A6BfkhEnmk
This thread of reactions was started when a Harry Potter fan from Italy had tweeted that Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2 would air and she was not ready to say goodbye to Severus Snape yet. She also thanked the author for convincing Rickman to play the part because he made the character unforgettable. Replying to her tweet, JK Rowling recalled an incident where she wished Alan Rickman was still alive. Take a look:
In Harry Potter & the Cursed Child, Snape makes his first appearance with his back to the audience. At the dress rehearsal I saw him in his long black wig & my eyes filled with tears because, for a split second, my irrational heart believed when Snape turned round, I'd see Alan. https://t.co/qC3xxmwz3d— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) April 7, 2020
Also Read: Harry Potter Fans Say Draco's Virtual Reunion With Dad Lucius Malfoy 'made Their Day'
Also Read: 'Harry Potter', 'Alchemist' And Other Books For The Kids During Quarantine
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.