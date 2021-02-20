Alan Rickman's Birthday: Take This Quiz Based On Severus Snape In Honour Of The Late Actor

One of the most-talked-about Alan Rickman's roles was that of Severus Snape from the Harry Potter film series. The character earned him multiple accolades and awards shortly before his tragic passing. On the occasion of what would have been Alan Rickman's birthday, A quiz based on this character has been created. One can take the Harry Potter quiz that follows this paragraph in order to find out how well do they know the character that will always be referred to the kindest man on earth by Harry Potter fans.

Severus Snape Quiz for Potterheads:

1) What do the words “Severus” and “Snape” mean?

a) Harsh and Disgrace

b) Stern and Hateful

c) Love and Snake

d) Black and Coat

2) What course is taught by Severus Snape in the Harry Potter film series?

a) Mystic Creature Anatomy

b) Sports

c) Animal Husbandry

d) Defence Against the Dark Arts

3) Which house is led by Severus Snape in the film series?

a) Gryffindor

b) Ravenclaw

c) Slytherin

d) Hufflepuff

4) What was the year in which Severus Snape became a Hogwarts Student?

a) He went to a different Wizarding school

b) 1971

c) 1990

d) 2000

5) Snape was a part of a group made up of Lord Voldemort devotees. What was its name?

a) Servants Of The Snake

b) Skull Crawlers

c) Death Defiers

d) Death Eaters

6) What is Severus Snape’s age at the time of his passing?

a) Unknown

b) 60

c) 40

d) 38

7) Harry Potter named one of his children after two of his heroes in the film series, including Snape. What was the name of that child?

a) Severus Luna Potter

b) Severus James

c) Albus Severus Potter

d) Severus Albus Potter

8) In the first part of Deathly Hallows, Severus Snape had to run away from Hogwarts after feeling outnumbered during a duel with a professor. Who was he duelling with?

a) Minerva McGonagall

b) Albus Dumbledore

c) Horace Slughorn

d) Dolores Umbridge

9) Why was Snape known as the Half-blood prince?

a) He was secretly the prince of a kingdom populated by half-bloods

b) He was the son of a witch and a muggle, with the name of the witch being Eileen Prince

c) Only fifty per cent of the fluids in his body counted as actual blood

d) That nickname was given by a dear friend from his college days

10) At one point, Severus Snape served as a double-agent. Were the two alliances that he was a part of?

a) Death Eaters and Order Of The Phoenix

b) One led by Albus Dumbledore and one led by Dolores Umbridge

c) At one point, he claimed that his loyalties resided with Harry Potter as well as Draco Malfoy

d) He was always on the side of the Death Eaters

11) Where did Snape spend his childhood?

a) Spinner's End, Cokeworth.

b) Los Angeles, California

c) Stockholm, Sweden

d) Tokyo, Japan

12) Who was Snape’s childhood crush?

a) Lily Evans, Harry Potter’s mother

b) Dolores Umbridge

c) Narcissa Malfoy

d) Bellatrix Lestrange

13) Who is responsible for Snape’s death?

a) He was found dead under mysterious circumstances

b) The Apparition of Sirius Black

c) Harry Potter and Ron Weasley

d) Voldemort and Nagini

14) In which year did Snape graduate from Hogwarts?

a) 1978

b) He never went to Hogwarts

c) 1984

d) He never completed his education. He was hired as a teacher before he could complete his final year.

15) Where did Severus Snape exactly breathe his last?

a) The Quidditch Field

b) The Boathouse

c) The Activity Hall

d) In one of the underground dungeons

Answers: 1-a, 2-d, 3-c, 4-b, 5-d, 6-d, 7-c, 8-a, 9-b, 10-a, 11-a, 12-a, 13-d, 14-a, 15-b

