Dr. Dre's Birthday Quiz: Find Out How Well You Know The Rapper

Dr. Dre has turned 56 years old today. The entertainment icon and record producer is known for the various musical gifts that he has given to the entertainment industry over the years. On the occasion of Dr. Dre's birthday, a quiz based on Dr. Dre's songs, various pieces of Dr. Dre's Trivia and various other facts related to Dr. Dre has been curated for the readers. One can take Dr. Dre's Quiz below to find out how well do they really know the personality who has helped the likes of Eminem and Snoop Dogg in reaching the kind of heights that they have.

Take this Dr. Dre's Birthday Quiz:

1) What is Dr. Dre's girlfriend's full name?

a) Michel'le Denise Toussaint

b) Michel'le Annalise Tennebaumn

c) Michel'le Obama

d) Michel'le Joseph Trudeau

2) How many children does Dr. Dre have?

a) 1

b) 4

c) 4

d) 6

3) Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg starred in a film together. What was its name?

a) Soul Plane

b) Baby Boy

c) The Wash

d) The Flight

4) At what age did Dr. Dre father his first child?

a) 26

b) 16

c) 18

d) 20

5) What is Dr. Dre's Net Worth estimated to be as of today?

a) US $780 Million

b) US $900 Million

c) US $500 Million

d) US $820 Million

6) Dr. Dre, at one point in time, had a different nickname. What was it?

a) Dr. D

b) Dr. J

c) Dr. Beats

d) Dr. M

7) What is Dr. Dre's real name?

a) Andrew Romell Yates

b) Andre Randall Young

c) Andre Romell Young

d) Andre Ramona Yang

8) Before starting a line of headphones, Dr. Dre intended on making and producing a different product for music enthusiasts. What was it?

a) Speakers

b) Recording Microphones

c) He wanted to start an online platform through which aspirants could learn how to rap

d) Portable Media Players

9) Dr. Dre's career story is a part of a docuseries that is available for streaming now. What is it called?

a) Personalities

b) The Creative Ones

c) The Defiant Ones

d) Straight Outta Compton

10) Which of the ventures by Dr. Dre is said to be the largest contributor to his fortune?

a) His Collaborations with other artists

b) His Film Production company

c) His Recording Label

d) His Headphones Business

11) What was the royalty amount that he received when he parted ways with Death Row Records?

a) He didn't take a single penny

b) US $100 Million

c) US $80 Million

d) US $ 120 Million

12) In what year did Dr. Dre make his feature film debut?

a) 2004

b) 2009

c) 2000

d) 1996

13) Who was the former owner of Dr. Dre's Los Angeles Home?

a) Tom Hanks

b) Tom Kapinos

c) Tom Holland

d) Tom Brady

14) Which one of the following is considered to be Dr. Dre's Breakout album?

a) Hittmanic Verses

b) Dretox

c) The Chronic

d) 2005

15) One of Dr. Dre's children is an actor. What is that child's name?

a) Tyra Young

b) Andre Young

c) Curtis Young

d) Marshall Young

Answers: 1-a, 2-d, 3-c, 4-b, 5-d, 6-b, 7-c, 8-a, 9-d, 10-d, 11-a, 12-d, 13-d, 14-c, 15-a

