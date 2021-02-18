Giaa Manek's Birthday: Take This Quiz Based On Her 'Saath Nibhana Saathiya' Character

Giaa Manek has turned all of 35 years old today. The actor rose to fame due to her portrayal of the very first iteration of Gopi Bahu, the now-iconic character that is one of the main driving forces of Saath Nibaana Saathiya. On the occasion of Giaa Manek's birthday, a quiz based on Giaa Manek's serial and other pieces of Saath Nibhana Saathiya trivia has been curated for those who would like to test their knowledge regarding the actor or the show. One can take Giaa Manek's quiz below in order to find out where they stand.

Giaa Manek's birthday quiz:

1) What was Giaa Manek's age at the time of her being cast as Gopi Bahu?

a) 18

b) 24

c) 29

d) 23

2) For how many years was Giaa Manek a part of the show since her first appearance?

a) 2

b) 6

c) 9 months

d) 3

3) In what year did Giaa Manek return to a show after a break from the same?

a) She returned to the show months later

b) 2013

c) 2014

d) 2016

4) The year 2019 saw Giaa Manek play a character that had a striking amount of resemblance to Gopi Bahu in terms of appearance. What was the name of the character?

a) Gunjan

b) Gehna

c) Gopika

d) Gulaabo

5) Who played the on-screen husband to Giaa Manek's Gopi Bahu in the initial years of the series?

a) Vishal Singh's Jigar

b) Mohammad Nazim's Ahem

c) Manish Arora's Parag

d) Ashish Sharma's Dhaval

6) What was one of the very first mistakes made by the character on the show?

a) Gave a family member a lemon-based alcoholic drink or their inflammation problems

b) Broke a coconut on a TV for its long life

c) Stitched Ghagra Choli for the family dog

d) Washed a laptop with soap and left it to dry on a hanger

7) Who chooses Gopi for Ahem in the show?

a) Kokila Modi

b) Ahem Modi himself

c) Gopi's cousin, Raashi

d) Ahem's father, Dashrath

8) Early on in the show, Gopi and Aham emerge as victors of a competition. What did they have to do to win it?

a) Clean the dust off a computer with detergent

b) Do the Garba Dance

c) Figure out who was in the Rasoda

d) Make the best possible Gujarati Thaali

9) One of the episodes sees Giaa Manek's Gopi lost in a foreign land while vacationing with the Modi family. Which country was this sequence filmed in?

a) Switzerland

b) Germany

c) Azerbaijan

d) Uganda

10) Giaa Manek's Gopi, at one point in the series, becomes an important part of a kidnapping plot. Who was the kidnapped person?

a) Kokilaben

b) Aham

c) Rashi

d) Anita

11) In the year 2011, Giaa Manek won an award for her character in the series. At which awards ceremony was she honoured with the same and under which category?

a) BIG Television Awards (Category: Dulaara Character)

b) ZEE Cine Awards (Category: Best Actress)

c) Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards (Category: Favourite Actress)

d) STAR Parivaar Awards (Category: Most Promising Newcomer)

12) A year later, she won yet another award for her portrayal of Gopi Bahu. Which award was that and under which category?

a) ZEE Cine Awards (Category: Best Actress)

b) Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards (Category: Favourite Actress)

c) STAR Parivaar Awards (Category: Most Promising Newcomer)

d) Indian Television Academy Awards (Category: Best Actress)

13) Months later, the actor won yet another award. Which one was that?

a) ZEE Cine Awards (Category: Best Actress)

b) Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards (Category: Favourite Actress)

c) Indian Telly Awards (Category: Best Actress In A Role)

d) ZEE Gold Awards (Category: Best Actress In A Supporting Role)

14) Who play the parents to Giaa Manek's Gopi Bahu in the show?

a) Kokila and Parag Modi

b) Jitu and Urmilla Shah

c) Rashi and Jigar Modi

d) Her characters is an orphan, actually.

15) Who replaced Giaa Manek as the show's leading lady two years into the show?

a) Devoleena Bhattacharjee

b) Rucha Hasabnis

c) Tanya Sharma

d) Bhavini Purohit

Answers: 1-b, 2-a, 3-d, 4-c, 5-b, 6-d, 7-a, 8-b, 9-a, 10-c, 11-a, 12-d, 13-c, 14-d, 15-a

