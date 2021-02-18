Last Updated:

As BTS' J-Hope Celebrates His Birthday, Find Out If You Stan For Him With Trivia Quiz

BTS' J-Hope birthday trivia quiz to gauge how well you know the pop-star from the band that has created ripples worldwide.Take this quiz to see if you're a stan

Written By
Valentina Notts
BTS' J-hope

BTS’ J-Hope celebrates his birthday today, February 18, and there is no better time to take a quiz to see how well you know the pop-star. BTS’ rise to fame has been gargantuan with each member of the boy-band enjoying an enormous fan-following of their own. J-Hope is a singer, songwriter, dancer, producer and rapper. He is also a philanthropist who believes in giving back to his fans. He especially makes a lot of donations for underprivileged children. Take the J-Hope quiz here.

BTS’ J-Hope’s birthday quiz

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by JHOPE (@bts_jhope)

What is J-Hope’s dog’s name?

1.       Mickey

2.       Minnie

3.       Goofy

4.       Scooby

What is J-Hope’s favourite colour?

1.       Red

2.       Blue

3.       Green

4.       Yellow

What sport does J-Hope really love?

1.       Baseball

2.       Cricket

3.       Hockey

4.       Tennis

How many siblings does he have?

1.       3

2.       2

3.       1

4.       5

In which year was Hope World released?

1.       2014

2.       2018

3.       2016

4.       2020

Which city is J-Hope originally from?

1.       Busan

2.       Seoul

3.       Gwangju

4.       Daegu

Which year was J-Hope born in?

1.       1992

2.       1994

3.       1997

4.       1993

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by JHOPE (@bts_jhope)

What is J-Hope’s position in BTS?

1.       Choreographer

2.       Lead Singer

3.       Rapper

4.       Main dancer and rapper

What was the name of the underground dance group that J-Hope was a part of?

1.       Neuron

2.       Atom

3.       Proton

4.       Oxygen

What is J-Hope’s full name?

1.       Jungkook

2.       Jung Ho-seok

3.       Jung Ho-loy

4.       Jungnay

What myth did he take his stage name from?

1.       Sisyphus

2.       Zeus

3.       Pandora

4.       The three sisters of fate

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by JHOPE (@bts_jhope)

What was J-Hope’s single called?

1.       Fried rice

2.       Pizza

3.       Sushi

4.       Chicken noodle soup

Who featured in the single?

1.       Katy Perry

2.       Becky G.

3.       G Eazy

4.       Beyonce

What is J-Hope’s sister’s name?

1.       Jung Janey

2.       Jung Jiwoo

3.       Jung Jamie

4.       Jung Jackie

What was the name of the song that J-Hope wrote for Jo Kwon?

1.       Parasite

2.       Wild

3.       Animal

4.       Feels

 

ANSWERS

1.       Mickey

2.       Green

3.       Tennis

4.       1

5.       2018

6.       Gwangju

7.       1994

8.       Main dancer and rapper

9.       Neuron

10.   Jung Ho-seok

11.   Pandora

12.   Chicken Noodle Soup

13.   Becky G.

14.   Jung Jiwoo

15.   Animal

