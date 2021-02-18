As BTS' J-Hope Celebrates His Birthday, Find Out If You Stan For Him With Trivia Quiz

BTS’ J-Hope celebrates his birthday today, February 18, and there is no better time to take a quiz to see how well you know the pop-star. BTS’ rise to fame has been gargantuan with each member of the boy-band enjoying an enormous fan-following of their own. J-Hope is a singer, songwriter, dancer, producer and rapper. He is also a philanthropist who believes in giving back to his fans. He especially makes a lot of donations for underprivileged children. Take the J-Hope quiz here.

BTS’ J-Hope’s birthday quiz

What is J-Hope’s dog’s name?

1. Mickey

2. Minnie

3. Goofy

4. Scooby

What is J-Hope’s favourite colour?

1. Red

2. Blue

3. Green

4. Yellow

What sport does J-Hope really love?

1. Baseball

2. Cricket

3. Hockey

4. Tennis

How many siblings does he have?

1. 3

2. 2

3. 1

4. 5

In which year was Hope World released?

1. 2014

2. 2018

3. 2016

4. 2020

Which city is J-Hope originally from?

1. Busan

2. Seoul

3. Gwangju

4. Daegu

Which year was J-Hope born in?

1. 1992

2. 1994

3. 1997

4. 1993

What is J-Hope’s position in BTS?

1. Choreographer

2. Lead Singer

3. Rapper

4. Main dancer and rapper

What was the name of the underground dance group that J-Hope was a part of?

1. Neuron

2. Atom

3. Proton

4. Oxygen

What is J-Hope’s full name?

1. Jungkook

2. Jung Ho-seok

3. Jung Ho-loy

4. Jungnay

What myth did he take his stage name from?

1. Sisyphus

2. Zeus

3. Pandora

4. The three sisters of fate

What was J-Hope’s single called?

1. Fried rice

2. Pizza

3. Sushi

4. Chicken noodle soup

Who featured in the single?

1. Katy Perry

2. Becky G.

3. G Eazy

4. Beyonce

What is J-Hope’s sister’s name?

1. Jung Janey

2. Jung Jiwoo

3. Jung Jamie

4. Jung Jackie

What was the name of the song that J-Hope wrote for Jo Kwon?

1. Parasite

2. Wild

3. Animal

4. Feels

ANSWERS

1. Mickey

2. Green

3. Tennis

4. 1

5. 2018

6. Gwangju

7. 1994

8. Main dancer and rapper

9. Neuron

10. Jung Ho-seok

11. Pandora

12. Chicken Noodle Soup

13. Becky G.

14. Jung Jiwoo

15. Animal

