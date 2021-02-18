As BTS' J-Hope Celebrates His Birthday, Find Out If You Stan For Him With Trivia Quiz

BTS’ J-Hope celebrates his birthday today, February 18, and there is no better time to take a quiz to see how well you know the pop-star. BTS’ rise to fame has been gargantuan with each member of the boy-band enjoying an enormous fan-following of their own. J-Hope is a singer, songwriter, dancer, producer and rapper. He is also a philanthropist who believes in giving back to his fans. He especially makes a lot of donations for underprivileged children. Take the J-Hope quiz here.
BTS’ J-Hope’s birthday quiz
What is J-Hope’s dog’s name?
1. Mickey
2. Minnie
3. Goofy
4. Scooby
What is J-Hope’s favourite colour?
1. Red
2. Blue
3. Green
4. Yellow
What sport does J-Hope really love?
1. Baseball
2. Cricket
3. Hockey
4. Tennis
How many siblings does he have?
1. 3
2. 2
3. 1
4. 5
In which year was Hope World released?
1. 2014
2. 2018
3. 2016
4. 2020
Which city is J-Hope originally from?
1. Busan
2. Seoul
3. Gwangju
4. Daegu
Which year was J-Hope born in?
1. 1992
2. 1994
3. 1997
4. 1993
What is J-Hope’s position in BTS?
1. Choreographer
2. Lead Singer
3. Rapper
4. Main dancer and rapper
What was the name of the underground dance group that J-Hope was a part of?
1. Neuron
2. Atom
3. Proton
4. Oxygen
What is J-Hope’s full name?
1. Jungkook
2. Jung Ho-seok
3. Jung Ho-loy
4. Jungnay
What myth did he take his stage name from?
1. Sisyphus
2. Zeus
3. Pandora
4. The three sisters of fate
What was J-Hope’s single called?
1. Fried rice
2. Pizza
3. Sushi
4. Chicken noodle soup
Who featured in the single?
1. Katy Perry
2. Becky G.
3. G Eazy
4. Beyonce
What is J-Hope’s sister’s name?
1. Jung Janey
2. Jung Jiwoo
3. Jung Jamie
4. Jung Jackie
What was the name of the song that J-Hope wrote for Jo Kwon?
1. Parasite
2. Wild
3. Animal
4. Feels
ANSWERS
1. Mickey
2. Green
3. Tennis
4. 1
5. 2018
6. Gwangju
7. 1994
8. Main dancer and rapper
9. Neuron
10. Jung Ho-seok
11. Pandora
12. Chicken Noodle Soup
13. Becky G.
14. Jung Jiwoo
15. Animal
